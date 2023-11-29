Stock market today: Asian shares mostly fall after Wall Street rallies

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly fell Wednesday, although a strong report on U.S. consumer confidence and hopes that the Federal Reserve has ended its aggressive interest rate hikes helped boost stocks on Wall Street.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 33,321.22. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% to 7,035.30. South Korea’s Kospi fell about 0.2% to 2,518.10.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.4% to 16,940.09, while the Shanghai Composite dropped 0.5% to 3,022.08.

Heavy selling of Chinese technology and property stocks dragged the benchmarks down. Hong Kong-traded shares of food delivery company Meituan fell 11% after it forecast its revenue would fall in the current quarter. Troubled property developer China Evergrande sank 9.2% after reports that its property services group was suing the parent company to recover deposit guarantees.

Oil prices were little changed ahead of OPEC members’ meeting on Thursday.

“OPEC+ is struggling to reach an agreement to extend production cuts, leaving oil markets volatile,” Matthew Weller of Forex.com said in a report. “Although this is not the most likely scenario, a breakdown in negotiations could send oil prices to multi-month lows.”

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 13 cents to $76.54 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Tuesday it increased by $ 1.55 to $ 76.41 per barrel.

Brent crude fell 2 cents to $81.66 a barrel.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,554.89 on Wall Street Tuesday after hovering between small gains and losses. The benchmark index is on track to close November with its strongest monthly gain of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 35,416.98 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3% to 14,281.76.

Gains in technology stocks, retailers and other sectors helped offset declines elsewhere in the market. Microsoft rose 1.1%, Tesla rose 4.5% and Best Buy rose 2.4%. GE Healthcare Technologies was one of the biggest decliners, falling 4.2%.

Bond yields fell. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgage rates, dropped to 4.30% from 4.39% late Monday. The yield on two-year Treasuries, which tracks expectations of Federal Reserve action, fell significantly to 4.73% from 4.89% late Monday.

Investors are keeping a close eye on several economic updates this week for more clues about how consumers feel and whether inflation rates are still coming down.

Consumer confidence remains strong heading into the holiday shopping season. The Conference Board’s November consumer confidence survey released Tuesday topped analysts’ forecasts. Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of US economic activity and remains a bulwark against slow economic growth.

On Thursday the government released its October data on the Fed’s preferred inflation measure. Economists expect the measure to continue to be eased, as it has been doing since mid-2022. The loose grip of inflation and a resilient economy have raised hopes that the Fed may finally end up raising its benchmark interest rate.

The Fed is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady, Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, confirmed on Tuesday.

“I am confident that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2%,” Waller said in a speech at the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington think tank.

The Fed will meet again in December to update its interest rate policy. The central bank was raising rates to push inflation down to 2% and meeting that target. Inflation has fallen from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.2% in October.

The central bank is working to lower rates while trying to avoid a recession, providing what’s called a “soft landing” for the economy. The latest economic data raises expectations for that outcome.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 147.10 JPY from 147.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.1004 from $1.0992.

AP Business Writer Damien J. Trois and Alex Veiga contributed to this report.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com