Stock market today: Asian shares mostly down in quiet trade ahead of Biden-Xi meeting

HONG KONG (AP) — Shares fell Monday in quiet trading in Asia ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Tokyo advanced but other markets were little changed and closed lower. Oil prices fell.

Biden and Xi are set to meet this week on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit amid hopes of improving relations between the two largest economies.

Wall Street surged higher on Friday and an already strong November is on track to be one of the market’s best months of the year. Expectations for an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December are rising despite a report that consumer inflation expectations are rising.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% to 32,742.00 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.1% to 17,227.10.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,035.95 and the Kospi in Seoul also fell 0.1% to 2,408.37.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% to 6,972.20.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% on Wall Street on Friday, to 4,415.24. The Dow rose 1.2% to 34,283.10 and the Nasdaq jumped 2% to 13,798.11.

Big Tech stocks were the strongest forces pushing the S&P 500 higher, including a 2.3% gain for Apple and a 2.5% gain for Microsoft.

According to FactSet, this earnings reporting season is shaping up to be much better than analysts expected, and it is likely to show the first increase in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies in a year. But attention is focused on what companies will do later this year and beyond as interest rates remain high and the U.S. economy is expected to slow.

Hologic jumped 7.3% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the maker of diagnostics and other products focused on women’s health reported better-than-expected profit in the latest quarter.

Doximity was another winner, rising 16.2% after it posted a stronger-than-expected gain.

The Federal Reserve has said it wants to keep such expectations low because otherwise they could cause a vicious cycle that would keep inflation high. The release of the University of Michigan report initially sent Treasury yields plunging, sending stock indexes tumbling. But the stock market immediately ignored the data and continued to rise.

As of late Friday, traders were betting on just a 9.1% chance that the Fed would raise its key interest rate at its next meeting in December, according to CME Group data. This is less than 14.6% a day earlier.

Higher interest rates and bond yields hurt the prices of stocks and other investments, while broadly slowing the economy and increasing pressure on the financial system in hopes of getting inflation under control.

On Thursday, a jump in Treasury yields pushed stocks lower to snap an eight-day winning streak for the S&P 500, one of its longest in the past two decades. It came as the Fed’s Powell dashed some hopes among traders that the Federal Reserve might finally raise its key interest rate.

After 10-year Treasury yields rose above 5% last month to their highest level since 2007, partly due to expectations of bigger borrowing by the US government, the S&P 500 briefly fell 10% from its high point for the year. Fell down more than. Since then, the market has pulled back due to “year-end greed” and a decline in the 10-year yield, strategists wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude for December delivery fell 55 cents to $76.62 in oil markets early Monday. On Friday it closed at $77.17, up $1.43.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 60 cents at $80.83 a barrel. On Friday it increased by $ 1.42 to $ 81.43 per barrel. Both fell by about 4% last week also due to concerns about supply relative to demand.

The dollar rose to 151.66 Japanese yen from 151.47 yen in currency transactions. The euro was unchanged at $1.0686.

