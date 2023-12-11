Asian shares were mixed on Monday after Wall Street hit a 20-month high a week earlier, including key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s final rate decision of the year.

U.S. futures were lower and oil prices rose to offset some of the sharp losses suffered in recent months.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2% to 16,012.42 and the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.6% to 2,952.57.

In China, leaders agreed at an annual planning meeting last week to boost spending to revive the world’s second-largest economy, though details of the policy changes were not provided.

Despite the Chinese economy growing by about 5% this year, in line with government targets, the recovery after the lifting of strict COVID-19 restrictions was short-lived, and a recession is expected next year. Data released on Saturday showed that China’s consumer prices saw their biggest decline in three years in November, another sign of weakness.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 1.6% to 32,817.61, while the Kospi in Seoul fell 0.1% to 2,514.56. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was virtually unchanged.

India’s Sensex was 0.4% higher and Bangkok’s SET rose 0.2%.

The S&P 500 rose to its best level in 20 months on Friday after a stronger-than-expected report on the US job market. It rose 0.4% to 4,604.37, enough for the index to achieve a sixth consecutive winning week.

This is its longest period in four years. Wall Street’s main measure of health is now just 4% below the record set early last year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 36,247.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4% to 14,403.97.

Yields rose more sharply in the bond market after the report said U.S. employers added more jobs last month than economists expected. Workers’ wages also increased more than expected and the unemployment rate unexpectedly improved.

The strong data kept concerns about a potential recession at bay, at least for the time being, and sent shares of some companies whose profits are tied to the economy’s strength rising. Energy-related stocks were the biggest gainers among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500, rising 1.1% as oil prices strengthened amid expectations of more demand for the fuel.

Carrier Global gained 4.5% for one of the market’s biggest gains after it said it agreed to sell its security business, Global Access Solutions, to Honeywell for $4.95 billion.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, slipped 1.4% and was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500. A day earlier, it had jumped in amid excitement over the launch of its latest artificial-intelligence offering. Other Big Tech stocks were strong, with Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft all rising.

RH was also on the losing side. The home furnishing company fell 14% after reporting weaker-than-expected quarterly results for the latest quarter.

The Fed will announce its next move on interest rates on Wednesday. On Tuesday the US government will report on US consumer inflation.

A separate preliminary report on Friday offered more encouragement. It said US consumers’ inflation expectations for the coming year fell to 3.1% from 4.5% a month earlier, the lowest since March 2021. The Fed has said it pays attention to such expectations, fearing that the increase could cause a vicious cycle that keeps inflation high.

In the oil market, a barrel of benchmark US oil rose 40 cents to $71.63, although it is still down more than $20 from September levels. There are concerns that demand from the global economy will not be strong enough to absorb all of the world’s available supply.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 45 cents to $76.29 a barrel.

In currency transactions, the US dollar rose to 145.40 JPY from 144.93 yen. The euro rose to $1.0766 from $1.0761.

Source: www.bing.com