Stock market today: Asian shares mixed after S&P 500 slips ahead of Fed interest rate decision

Asian stocks were mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates this week.

HONG KONG — Asian shares were mixed on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates this week.

US futures rose while oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel.

Concerns about an escalating Israel-Hamas war have increased uncertainty over supplies. Israeli army ground forces invaded Gaza over the weekend and Prime Minister Netanyahu warned of a “long and difficult” war.

A mixed set of economic reports on Friday left Wall Street’s expectations unchanged that the Federal Reserve will keep its benchmark rate unchanged above 5.25% at Wednesday’s meeting.

The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation remained high last month, but within economists’ expectations, a report showed. Spending by US consumers was stronger than expected, even though income growth fell short of forecasts.

US consumers’ expectations for inflation in the coming year are rising to 4.2%, up from 3.2% last month. This is of particular concern to the Fed, which fears that such expectations could lead to a vicious cycle that would make high inflation worse.

In Asian markets on Monday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1% to 30,696.96. There is speculation that the Bank of Japan may adjust its monetary policy at its meeting ending on Tuesday, given recent signs of persistent inflation.

Over the weekend, more than 30 China-listed companies disclosed intentions to conduct share buybacks and purchases after China announced a series of measures aimed at stabilizing falling share prices. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,025.76.

On Monday, a Hong Kong court postponed China Evergrande’s hearing until December 4. The property developer’s default on debt obligations has made it the world’s most indebted real estate developer and hit China’s economic growth. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.3% to 17,356.96.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.8% to 6,772.90.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3% to 2,310.55. Taiwan’s Taiex was up 0.1% and the SET in Bangkok was up less than 0.1%.

Stocks faltered on Wall Street on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, down 10% from its peak in July.

This has led to what the benchmark index called an “improvement”. Stocks have fallen over the past three months as investors face the reality of higher interest rates, with Federal Reserve officials talking about keeping rates “high for a long time.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% and the Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slipped 1.2%, closing at its lowest level in nearly four years.

The Nasdaq was the bright spot in the market with a gain of 0.4%.

Amazon rose 6.8% after its profit report. Both its profit and revenue in the summer were better than expected. As one of Wall Street’s largest companies, Amazon’s stock movements weigh heavily on the S&P 500 and other indexes.

Intel, which is out of the Magnificent Seven, was also helping support the market. It rose 9.3% after reporting stronger-than-expected profits in the summer.

Ford fell 12.2% after reporting disappointing earnings and revenue a day after reaching a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury is hovering at levels not seen since 2007. It stood at 4.87% early Monday. The rise from less than 3.50% in the spring to more than 5% early last week has sent prices of older bonds already trading on the market tumbling.

The 10-year yield is holding the Fed’s key overnight interest rate as the economy remains remarkably solid and concerns are rising about how much the US government is borrowing to pay for its spending.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil fell $1.15 to $84.39 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Friday it slipped 99 cents to close at $84.54. Brent crude, the international benchmark, slipped 86 cents to $88.34 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 149.56 JPY from 149.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.0561 from $1.0567 late Friday.

