Stock Market Today: Asian shares fall on profit warnings and signs of slowing US economy

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Friday after Wall Street headed for a mixed finish as momentum slowed after a strong rally in the first half of November.

US futures and oil prices remained high.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.1% to 17,450.44, with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares falling 9.8% after it canceled plans to shut down its cloud computing unit. The company cited uncertainties due to US chip sanctions. Alibaba shares fell as much as 10% in New York on Thursday.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1% to 3,054.37.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.5% to 33,585.20 after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled in his annual report to parliament that the central bank had no immediate plans to change its ultra-loose monetary policy, which has The benchmark interest has been maintained. At a rate of zero to 0.1% for years.

The gap between Japan’s negative interest rates and the US benchmark rate of more than 5.25% has driven the value of the US dollar against the Japanese yen high, complicating planning for corporations and increasing the cost of imports. . But Ueda said the weaker yen had both positive and negative sides.

Early Friday, the US dollar was trading at 150.51 JPY, down from 150.73 yen. The euro rose to $1.0854 from $1.0853.

The Kospi in South Korea fell 0.7% to 2,469.85. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1% to 7,049.40. Taiwan’s Taiex rose 0.2% and Mumbai’s Sensex fell 0.1%.

Wall Street stocks ended mixed on Thursday as the market slowed after a strong rally in the first half of November.

Several reports on Thursday indicated that the US economy is slowing. Slightly more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, and although the number is lower than in history, softness in the job market could prevent strong wage growth, which the Fed fears will help keep inflation high. Can get.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,508.24. It remains comfortably on track for a third consecutive winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to 34,945.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.1% to 14,113.67.

“If anything, Thursday’s data highlighted economic risks rather than tighter monetary policies,” IG’s Yep Jun Rong said in a market report.

Walmart fell 8.1% after it warned that shoppers had stopped spending late last month. The nation’s largest retailer’s upcoming holiday profit forecast was weaker than analysts expected.

Macy’s jumped 5.7% after posting a surprise profit in the latest quarter. Sonos jumped 17.1% on speculation it could start selling headphones in the second half of its fiscal year, which could be a worthwhile new business.

Cisco Systems fell 9.8%, even though it reported stronger-than-expected results for the latest quarter. The company saw a slowdown in new product orders last quarter, and its earnings forecasts were weaker than analysts expected.

Oil and gas industry stocks fell after the price of crude fell to its lowest level since July. Marathon Petroleum fell 3.5%, and Halliburton fell 3.3%.

Early Friday, a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude for delivery in December was up 12 cents at $73.02. On Thursday it fell $3.76 to $72.90. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 7 cents to $77.49 a barrel.

November is on track to be the S&P 500’s best month in a year due to rising expectations for the “Goldilocks” economy, which is perfect for the markets.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.44% from 4.54% late Wednesday. Just last month, it was up more than 5% to its highest level since 2007 and raising concerns on Wall Street as it cut prices for stocks and other investments.

Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com