Stock Market Today: Asian shares fall in cautious trade after weak close on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares slipped in Asia on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street fell, as stocks there rose to their highest level since early August.

Tokyo and Mumbai advanced while most other major markets declined. US futures were little changed and oil prices edged lower.

Trading in the US and Japan is slowing ahead of holidays on Thursday, with some data released to show increased activity.

But news that Sam Altman, the ousted CEO of ChatGPIT-maker OpenAI, is set to return to the company could provide some fresh movement for technology stocks. Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and holds rights to its technology, moved quickly to hire Altman, although its CEO Satya Nadella said the company was open to bringing him back to OpenAI.

“With the support of the new board and (with) Satya, I look forward to returning to OpenAI and building on our strong partnership with (Microsoft),” Altman said in a post on

San Francisco-based OpenAI said in a statement late Tuesday: “We are looking in principle to the return of Sam Altman as CEO to OpenAI with a new initial board composed of former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor, former US Treasury Secretary Larry “We have reached an agreement with.” Summers and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo.

US home sales fell more than 4% in October, while minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policymaking meeting showed the central bank in a holding pattern as it weighs the impact of its aggressive interest rate hikes on inflation and the overall economy. Makes assessments.

Wednesday will bring updates on durable goods orders and a consumer sentiment survey from the University of Michigan.

Asia is also relatively quiet on the data front.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to 33,451.83 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.1% to 2,511.70.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 0.4% to 17,673.23, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7% to 3,045.15.

Shares in troubled property developer Sunac China Holding rose 2.3% after state media reported it had completed the restructuring of its $90 billion debt. This followed reports that the government was urging lenders to provide financing on easy terms to developers who are operating normally.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1% to 7,073.40. Shares also fell in Taiwan, Thailand and Mumbai.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to 4,538.19, its third decline in the past 17 days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 35,088.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6% to 14,199.98.

The mood was mixed after many retailers reported their earnings for the latest quarter and, more importantly, their forecasts for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Lowe’s sank 3.1% despite reporting better profits for the latest quarter.

Best Buy declined 0.7% after it beat analysts’ expectations for profit in the latest quarter but missed revenue and cut its forecast for the full year. However, Dick’s Sporting Goods rose 2.2% after delivering stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected in the third quarter.

Stocks have been rising recently due to rising expectations that inflation has slowed enough that the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates will be to cut rather than raise. The Fed’s key interest rate is at its highest level since 2001 as it tries to slow the economy and damage investment prices enough to reduce inflation without causing a painful recession.

Deutsche Bank expects the US economy to fall into a mild recession as early as 2024 and the Fed to start cutting rates in June. The rest of Wall Street is divided over whether a recession could come as the job market and inflation slow under pressure from higher rates and yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 4.41%, where it was late Tuesday. Just a few weeks ago, it was above 5%, its highest level since 2007 and undercutting prices for stocks and other investments.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 19 cents to $77.58 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 6 cents to $77.77 on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 22 cents to $82.23 a barrel.

The US dollar rose to 148.96 JPY from 148.39 yen late Tuesday. The euro slipped to $1.0902 from $1.0912.

