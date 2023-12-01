Stock Market Today: Asian shares fall after Wall Street ends its best month of '23 with big gains

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares fell Friday even after Wall Street closed out Wall Street’s best month of the year with big gains in November.

US futures rose despite OPEC’s latest extension of production cuts while oil prices continued to fall. Despite continued production cuts, other producers such as the US are expected to be able to make up the difference, putting downward pressure on prices.

U.S. benchmark crude oil was down 10 cents at $75.86 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Thursday it fell by $ 1.90 to $ 75.96 per barrel.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 22 cents to $80.64 a barrel.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% to 16,952.14, a one-year low, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% to 3,027.38.

A private sector survey released on Friday showed that Chinese manufacturing activity unexpectedly increased in November, the fastest increase in three months. That report from Caixin contradicts a report released a day earlier that showed weak factory demand.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 17 points to 33,431.51 after a similar private sector survey showed Japan’s manufacturing sector contracted at the fastest pace in nine months in November.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.2% to 2,505.25. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% to 7,073.20. India’s Sensex was 0.8% higher and Bangkok’s SET was 0.2% higher.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,567.80 on Wall Street Thursday. The Dow jumped 1.5% to 35,950.89, helped by cloud-based software company Salesforce, which jumped 9.4% after reporting better-than-expected results and raising its outlook. Cloud-computing company Snowflake rose 7% after giving Wall Street an encouraging financial forecast.

Data storage company Pure Storage fell 12.2% after giving investors a disappointing revenue outlook.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2% to 14,226.22.

The Dow rose 8.8% and the Nasdaq rose 10.7% in November.

The market rose steadily through most of November as investors grew hopeful that the Federal Reserve would finally raise interest rates, which fights inflation by slowing the economy. Those hopes were further supported by the report that the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation cooled last month.

The Commerce Department’s report Thursday said prices remained unchanged from September to October, down from a 0.4% increase the previous month. Compared with a year earlier, consumer prices rose 3% in October, down from September’s 3.4% annual rate. This was the lowest year-over-year inflation rate in more than 2 1/2 years.

Also on Thursday, the Labor Department said slightly more Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but the total number of people receiving benefits in the US reached its highest level in two years. The report shows that the labor market remains strong, but is showing signs of softening.

The Fed’s aggressive rate hike policy pushed its benchmark interest rate from near zero in 2022 to its highest level in two decades by mid-2023. The goal is to get inflation back to the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

Wall Street is betting that the central bank will continue to hold rates steady at its December meeting and through early 2024, when it could start considering interest rate cuts. Fed officials have hinted at those possibilities, while also saying that any future steps will be based on economic data.

The latest data on economic growth and consumer confidence also raised hopes that the Fed will achieve its desired “soft landing,” which involves reducing inflation without plunging the economy into recession.

Treasury yields edged higher, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, falling to 4.33% from 4.34% late Thursday.

In currency transactions, the dollar rose to 148.24 JPY from 148.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.0909 from $1.0890.

Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com