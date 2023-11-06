Stock market today: Asian markets rise after Wall Street records its best week in almost a year

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares rose on Monday, following gains on Wall Street last week, boosted by hopes of an early interest rate cut.

U.S. futures were higher and oil prices rose as the Israeli military announced late Sunday that it had captured Gaza city and cut the besieged coastal strip in two, raising investor fears of a deepening conflict.

South Korean shares rose 4.2% to 2,469.21 after the government reinstated a ban on short-selling aimed at curbing illegal use of the trading strategy often used by hedge funds and investors. Short-selling refers to selling borrowed shares to make a profit from a fall in price.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 2.4% to 32,720.52.

However, the country’s services activity grew at its slowest pace this year in October, raising concerns about weakness in the key sector that drives Japanese economic activity.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 1.7% at 17,962.64 and the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.9% at 3,057.50. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4% to 7,004.50. India’s Sensex was 0.6% higher and Bangkok’s SET rose 0.3%.

Wall Street advanced sharply on Friday, closing its best week in nearly a year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% to 4,358.34. Last week it increased every day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to 34,061.32 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4% to 13,478.28.

Stocks surged on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve has finally made a market-crippling increase in interest rates, aimed at getting inflation under control. A report on Friday underlined that inflation pressures are easing as employers hired fewer workers last month than economists expected.

Strong profit reports helped some stocks post huge gains. Backup generator maker Generac rose nearly 28% for its best week since its stock began trading in 2010. Coming out of the coronavirus crash in early 2020.

Stocks are struggling under the burden of rapidly rising Treasury yields. Those yields were on par with the Fed’s key interest rate, which stands at 5.25% and its highest level since 2001.

Higher rates and yields slow the economy, hurt investment prices and increase the risk of some breakdown within the financial system.

In the bond market, Treasury yields fell shortly after the jobs report, easing pressure on Wall Street. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.58%, down from its highest level since 2007, from more than 5% two weeks ago.

A separate report on Friday said growth in US service industries such as finance and construction was weaker than economists expected last month.

Apple, the most influential stock on Wall Street, fell 0.5%, despite reporting better-than-expected profit. Analysts said investors were disappointed by Apple’s revenue forecast for the last three months of 2023.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil rose 45 cents to $80.96 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Friday it fell by $ 1.95 to $ 80.51 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 39 cents to $85.28 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 149.58 JPY from 149.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.0739 from $1.0728.

