Stock market today: Asian markets rise after Dow hits another record high

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares rose Friday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit another record, boosted by concerns that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates several times next year.

US futures and oil prices also rose.

Hong Kong led the way in Asia as property developers jumped after some Chinese cities eased purchase restrictions.

The Hang Seng rose 2.2% to 16,764.62, but the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% to 2,942.56.

Shares in troubled developer Country Garden rose 5.1%, while China Evergrande rose 2.2% and Sino Ocean Holding added 6.8%.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported that factory output rose 6.6% in November and retail sales rose more than 10%, as glimpses of a post-Covid recovery in the economy faded faster than expected.

However, investment in property weakened further, suggesting that the crisis of excessive debt in that industry has not been resolved.

“Our cautious conclusion from all this is that China’s recovery is ongoing. But it still looks narrowly based and vulnerable to any further deterioration in the real estate sector,” ING Economics said in a research note.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.9% to 32,970.55 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.8% to 2,563.56. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% to 7,442.70.

Bangkok’s SET rose 1% and the Sensex in India was up 0.7%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 0.3% to within 1.6% of its all-time high set early last year. It closed at 4,719.55. The Dow rose 0.4% to 37,248.35 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2% to 14,761.56.

Moderna jumped 9.2% after reporting encouraging data from a study of its treatment of high-risk melanoma used with Merck’s Keytruda. That helped offset a 6.3% decline for Adobe, which forecast 2024 revenue that fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Stocks have been jumping higher since October largely on expectations that inflation has fallen low enough that the Federal Reserve can not only stop the market-breaking increases in interest rates, but also begin considering cutting them. Could. Those expectations strengthened on Wednesday after the Fed kept its key interest rate steady and said the federal funds rate was likely at or near its peak.

Low interest rates can lower prices for investments and ease pressure on the economy and financial system. But a reversal by the Fed is not guaranteed: There is a danger that the economy remains too hot, which would put upward pressure on inflation and could force it to keep rates higher for longer than expected.

Other central banks also met this week and hopes are growing that the pivot to easier conditions for financial markets and the economy could be global. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England both decided to keep their key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, although each indicated a cut was not imminent.

Some reports Thursday suggested the U.S. economy may be stronger than economists had forecast. One showed that US shoppers spent more at retailers in November than in October, when economists were predicting a decline. Another report said fewer U.S. workers applied for jobless benefits last week, a sign of a flexible job market.

Owners of office parks, hotels and other real estate, which benefit from low interest rates, were among some of the big winners Thursday. Real-estate shares rose 2.6% for the best gain among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 index, including a 7.2% jump for Boston Properties.

Banks were also strong. High interest rates have hurt industry players a notch or two below giant banks and helped cause three high-profile collapses earlier this year. Zions Bancorp, Fifth Third Bancorp, Comerica and Regions Financial all jumped more than 8%.

In other trading early Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 26 cents to $71.874 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Thursday it jumped by $2 per barrel to reach $71.58.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 27 cents to $76.88 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to 142.04 JPY from 141.84 yen. The euro rose to $1.0986 from $1.0997.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com