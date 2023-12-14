Wall Street pointed higher early Thursday after a powerful rally that lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high as the Federal Reserve signaled an interest rate cut is likely next year.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose more than 0.3% before the bell, as did futures for the Dow.

Low rates can ease pressure on the economy and lower prices for all types of investments. Markets have been bullish since October on expectations that not only is the Fed’s aggressive series of rate hikes over, but cuts may also be on the way.

The Federal Reserve held its key interest rate steady in the 5.25% to 5.50% range on Wednesday, as widely expected. This is up from almost zero at the beginning of last year. And inflation has retreated sharply from its peak of 9% while the economy remains solid.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the benchmark rate is likely already at or near its peak, while acknowledging that inflation remains very high. Powell said Fed officials do not want to wait too long before cutting the federal funds rate, which is at its highest level since 2001.

“Before cutting rates we are aware of the risk that we could hang on for too long,” he said. “We know it’s a risk, and we’re very focused on not making that mistake.”

Like the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England were expected to keep their interest rate policies unchanged, as were the central banks of Norway and Switzerland.

Shares of Moderna rose more than 8% in the premarket after the drug company announced that its treatment of high-risk melanoma when combined with Merck’s Keytruda led to a sharp reduction in recurrence and death. The companies have begun Phase 3 studies for the treatment.

Germany’s DAX jumped 0.5% and the CAC 30 in Paris was up 1.1%. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.9%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% to 32,686.25 as the US dollar fell 145 yen to 141.71 JPY from a day earlier. The value of the dollar reflects expectations about interest rates, which affect returns on certain types of investments as well as borrowing. The weak dollar reduces the value of overseas profits for Japanese manufacturers.

Toyota Motor Corp shares fell 3.8% and Sony Corp shares fell 1.1%. Honda Motor Co. declined 5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 1.1% to 16,408.26, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.3% to 2,958.99, after a World Bank report forecast the Chinese economy will post 5.2% annual growth this year, but slow sharply in 2024. It will increase to 4.5%. The report said the world’s second-largest economy’s recovery from the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic and a slowdown in the property sector was still “fragile”.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.7% to 7,377.90 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 1.3% to 2,544.18. India’s Sensex was up 1.3% and the SET in Bangkok jumped 1.5%.

Treasury yields fell in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell from 4.03% late Wednesday to 3.95% early Thursday. It was above 5% in October, its highest level since 2007. The two-year yield, which runs higher than the Fed’s expectations, fell to 4.34% from 4.44%.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $1.63 to $71.10 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 86 cents to $69.47 on Wednesday.

International benchmark Brent crude was up $1.46 at $75.72 a barrel.

The euro rose to $1.0935 from $1.0876.

The Dow jumped 512 points, or 1.4%, on Wednesday to 37,090.24. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% to within reach of its own record. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4%.

Rate cuts especially help investments that are considered expensive or that force their investors to wait longer for big growth. Some of the big gainers Wednesday were Bitcoin, which rose nearly 4%, and the Russell 2000 index of smaller U.S. stocks, which jumped 3.5%.

Apple was the strongest force pushing the S&P 500 higher, rising 1.7% to close in on its own record. These and other Big Tech stocks have been one of the biggest reasons for the S&P 500’s 22.6% rally this year.

