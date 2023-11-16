Stock market today: After Biden’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, there was a mixed trend in the world’s stocks and oil prices fell.

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mixed in Europe and Asia on Thursday after a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping produced no major breakthroughs, although both sides said it was constructive.

Any surge of emotions from a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping faded when a reporter pressed Biden on whether he trusted Xi, saying he was unable to trust Xi. Believe but confirm and accept that China’s leader is a dictator.

Biden said, “He is, in a way, a dictator.” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said, “This kind of comment is extremely wrong and irresponsible political manipulation.”

Biden and Xi emerged from their first face-to-face meeting in a year promising to stabilize strained relations between the world’s two largest economies. They demonstrated modest agreements to combat illicit fentanyl and re-establish military communications. The rift over economic competition and global security threats continues, but Biden said he agrees to “pick up the phone” and talk if urgent issues arise.

Analysts said investors have also become cautious on expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates to curb inflation and the perception that it has succeeded in making a “soft landing” for the US economy.

“The concern is that markets are now overestimating the prospects for a full Fed adjustment,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a comment.

Germany’s DAX rose 0.4% to 15,807.68, while the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0.3% to 7,187.14. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4% to 7,454.37. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.04%.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4% to 17,832.82 and the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.7% to 3,050.93. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 33,424.41 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 0.1% to 2,488.18.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% to 7,058.40.

Japan reported its exports rose a modest 1.6% in October, down from a 4.3% rise in September, while its trade deficit narrowed 70% as imports fell 12.5% ​​as oil prices fell. Done. The figures signal further weakness for Japan’s export manufacturers after the economy contracted at a 2.1% annual rate in the July-September quarter.

Shares rose in India and Taiwan and were almost unchanged in Bangkok.

The S&P 500 gained 0.2% and the Dow industrials gained 0.5% on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1%.

Wall Street’s overall moves were tentative after its best day since April, when an encouraging report on inflation boosted investors’ expectations that the Federal Reserve might finally get around to raising interest rates. This has raised hopes that the Fed can actually do a balancing act of getting inflation under control without causing a painful recession.

Halfway through November, the S&P 50 has already jumped 7.4%, which would make it the best month of the year if it did nothing else for another two weeks.

Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, after a sharp decline the day before had pushed stocks so high. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.53% from 4.45% late Tuesday, adding some pressure to financial markets.

Another report on inflation on Wednesday came in lower than expected. Prices at the wholesale level were 1.3% higher in October than a year earlier, and they surprisingly fell from September levels. This adds to hopes that inflation is indeed falling low enough for the Fed to hold off on raising rates.

A separate report showed that sales at U.S. retailers fell 0.1% in October from September, better than the 0.3% decline forecast by economists.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 18 cents to $76.48 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Wednesday it fell $1.60 to $76.66.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 16 cents to $81.02 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to 151.25 JPY from 151.38 yen. The euro rose to $1.0849 from $1.0848.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com