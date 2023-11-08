Stock-market timers beware: Only 8 days are responsible for the S&P 500’s 14% gain in 2023

Published: November 8, 2023 12:21 pm ET

The S&P 500 is up 14% in 2023. But if one excludes the gains from the eight best sessions ever, the index would actually be trading in the red.

According to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of Datatrack Research, a look at what happened during these eight sessions helps illustrate the dynamics and themes that have had the biggest impact on U.S. markets this year.

“Those winning sessions brought positive news about short/long-term interest rates, Big Tech earnings and avoiding an impending recession,” Colas said in written comments shared with clients and MarketWatch on Wednesday.

“These same issues remain relevant and are the most likely catalyst for a further US equity rally.”

If nothing else, this analysis helps highlight the risks that investors face in attempting to time the market, a popular practice on Wall Street.

As the data shows, the margin of error afforded by investors in 2023 has been extremely small. The number of “up” days so far for the index is only 11 more than the number of down days (113 compared to 102, according to Colas).

“The saying that the stock market takes stairs up but escalators down, is absolutely true. Climbing stairs takes more time and may seem tiring at times. But they are the only way up,” Colas said.

Below is a list of the eight days responsible for 2023’s gains, along with Colas’s explanation of what caused the market to rally.

January 6 (+2.3% gain) : “The best day of 2023 so far came as the December 2022 jobs report showed slower than expected wage inflation (+0.3 percent vs. +0.4 percent) and the December ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index showed a contraction in activity. Showed.”

: “The best day of 2023 so far came as the December 2022 jobs report showed slower than expected wage inflation (+0.3 percent vs. +0.4 percent) and the December ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index showed a contraction in activity. Showed.” April 27 (+2%): “Meta/Facebook shares rise 14 percent on better-than-expected earnings, following other strong Big Tech Q1 financial reports.”

“Meta/Facebook shares rise 14 percent on better-than-expected earnings, following other strong Big Tech Q1 financial reports.” January 20 (+1.9%): “NFLX posted better-than-expected Q4 sub growth, but the day’s big gains were mainly driven by bargain-hunting in tech names, which had bottomed out in late 2022 due to tax-loss selling. The NASDAQ rose 2.7 percent and closed 9.1 percent above its Dec. 28 low.

“NFLX posted better-than-expected Q4 sub growth, but the day’s big gains were mainly driven by bargain-hunting in tech names, which had bottomed out in late 2022 due to tax-loss selling. The NASDAQ rose 2.7 percent and closed 9.1 percent above its Dec. 28 low. November 2 (+1.9%): “Yeah, the fourth best day of the year was just last week. With the FOMC proposing to hike rates in 2 consecutive meetings and Chair Powell being happy with the current monetary policy, 10-year Treasury yields fell from 4.79 to 4.67 percent.

“Yeah, the fourth best day of the year was just last week. With the FOMC proposing to hike rates in 2 consecutive meetings and Chair Powell being happy with the current monetary policy, 10-year Treasury yields fell from 4.79 to 4.67 percent. May 5 (+1.8%): “Better-than-expected revenue and earnings from Apple lifted the stock 4.7 percent and supported investor confidence in the ongoing US Big Tech rally. JPMorgan’s upgrade of select US regional bank stocks was a vote of confidence for the group, which was reeling from the March failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

“Better-than-expected revenue and earnings from Apple lifted the stock 4.7 percent and supported investor confidence in the ongoing US Big Tech rally. JPMorgan’s upgrade of select US regional bank stocks was a vote of confidence for the group, which was reeling from the March failure of Silicon Valley Bank. March 16 (+1.8%) and March 14 (+1.6%): “After a sharp 4.8 percent decline in the S&P 500 from March 6 to March 13, the index began to bounce back as bank regulators offered deposit guarantees at SVB and Signature Bank (on the 14th) and a consortium of large banks. Kept deposits with First Republic. (On the 16th). There were widespread concerns that uncertainties surrounding the US banking system would lead to a sudden decline in credit availability and a recession.

“After a sharp 4.8 percent decline in the S&P 500 from March 6 to March 13, the index began to bounce back as bank regulators offered deposit guarantees at SVB and Signature Bank (on the 14th) and a consortium of large banks. Kept deposits with First Republic. (On the 16th). There were widespread concerns that uncertainties surrounding the US banking system would lead to a sudden decline in credit availability and a recession. March 3 (+1.6%): “Stocks rose as 10-year Treasury yields failed to hold the 4% level.”

U.S. stocks were lower in afternoon trading on Wednesday as the S&P 500 SPX and Nasdaq Composite Comp struggled to continue their longest winning streak in two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was also down 50 points, or 0.2%, on the day at 34,099.

