tanarch

Things have been relatively good for the stock market recently.

Basically, the underlying sentiment among investors is that the Federal Reserve will not raise its policy interest rate any further this year, and, in all likelihood, the Fed will start dropping its policy rate once… maybe twice.. .Next year.

So last week the stock market opened with “good feelings”.

I wrote about this last weekend.

Index Display (Fact Set)

As of the end of Wednesday, the NASDAQ index was up about 1.5 percent, the S&P 500 stock index was up about 0.5 percent, and the Dow Jones index was up about 0.3 percent.

The NASDAQ was particularly “buoyant” as the outlook for tech companies seemed tied to low inflation and loose monetary policy.

But, then on Thursday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke and the week’s market rally softened.

All market indices were down.

The reason?

Mr Powell suggested the Fed might not raise interest rates.

This was not what investors wanted to hear.

On Friday, investors were reassured that the Federal Reserve was thinking there would be no more hikes and that policy rates would in all likelihood move lower next year.

To me, the week’s performance reinforces the sense that the investment community is primarily interested in what Federal Reserve officials are saying and not what the Federal Reserve is doing.

The Federal Reserve data came out at 4:30 pm Thursday and it seemed like everything had gone well… nothing has really changed.

And hence, all three indices rose by a good amount on Friday.

Moreover, it will probably remain so for quite some time.

The Federal Reserve has captured the attention of the investment community and is therefore dominating the analysis of future stock prices.

Unfortunately, according to my way of thinking, this is not the way it should be.

But, this is where Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve have brought us.

So, I guess, we should live with it.

What is the stock market going to do?

Tell me what the Federal Reserve is going to say and what it might do?

Then I will give you my opinion.

Well, the bet is for the Federal Reserve to not raise its policy interest rate any further this year and will probably lower the rate sometime next year.

If so… then, expect the stock market to rise.

And from everyone?

This is a world of radical uncertainty. live with it.

Source: seekingalpha.com