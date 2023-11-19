November 19, 2023
Stock market rally likely to disappear due to worsening earnings estimates


lemon_tm

After falling nearly 10% since the end of July, the S&P 500 has bounced back quite sharply. However, it appears that the gains were mainly due to multiple extensions as earnings estimates for the fourth quarter and first quarter of next year declined.

Source: seekingalpha.com

