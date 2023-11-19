Stock market rally likely to disappear due to worsening earnings estimates

lemon_tm

After falling nearly 10% since the end of July, the S&P 500 has bounced back quite sharply. However, it appears that the gains were mainly due to multiple extensions as earnings estimates for the fourth quarter and first quarter of next year declined.

Earnings are projected to grow by approximately 5.4% over the next twelve months and should continue to grow by approximately 10% based on earnings estimates for 2024 of approximately $242. This sounds optimistic, especially if the inflation rate starts to decline, which means sales growth is likely to stall.

Over time, sales growth tends to increase with the CPI inflation rate, and has been the case for many years. However, at this point, analysts expect sales growth to pick up over the next 12 months despite inflation rates slowing and eventually stopping.

As the inflation rate continues to slow, one would expect to see nominal GDP growth slow, and as a result the sales growth rate of the S&P 500 should also slow. Slow economic growth and low inflation rates mean sales growth either slows down or stops. This means margins must expand, and buybacks must increase to compensate for the lack of sales growth.

Margin expansion is driving most of the optimism for earnings growth next year. However, the latest PPI data suggests margins should begin to contract in 2024, not expand. PPI Trade Services data showed a year-on-year increase of just 0.8% in October, the lowest since the end of 2019. This PPI data point trends with S&P 500 margins over time and would suggest that margin estimates are likely to fall. Next twelve months.

We are already seeing a decline in Q4 2023 net margin estimates and a decline in Q1 2024 net margin estimates. This trend will likely continue as labor costs remain somewhat elevated and above historical norms and economy-wide inflation falls, meaning companies cannot pass on higher costs to consumers.

Additionally, if sales and margin expansion are unable to deliver results, an increase in buybacks will be needed to boost earnings estimates next year. Through at least the third quarter of 2023, buybacks have declined from their peak of about $110 per share to about $90 per share in 2021.

In addition, the number of buyback programs expanding in the third quarter dropped to 13, and the number of new buyback programs launched dropped to just 1. Buybacks have been able to add a tailwind to earnings growth over the past few years, and at least up to this point, buybacks don’t look as strong as they once did.

Right now, the rally in the S&P 500 is essentially driven by multiple expansions, not because the market’s earnings outlook is improving. It appears that next year’s earnings outlook may be too optimistic. At this point, investors are paying an above average PE ratio for a below average expected growth rate over the next twelve months. The current EPS growth rate roughly matches a PE ratio of 16.5, not the current 18.8.

When considering the S&P 500 earnings growth rate over the next 12 months versus the 10-year Treasury rate of 4.4%, an investor earns only 0.5 bp more in earnings growth than in interest payments. Typically when spreads are this low, the PE of the S&P 500 is around 16 and as low as 12 to 13.

This probably means that the latest rally in the S&P 500 is driven by a brighter outlook and perhaps some positional speculation. However, this appears to be less due to the core tenets of the reform perspective, but more to do with the perception of the reform perspective. On the surface, the trends for Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 are worsening. If inflation remains in the 3% range and wage growth rates remain around 4%, we will see sales growth stall and margins shrink, leading to lower earnings estimates over the next several months.

