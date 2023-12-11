Stock market: possibility of soft landing?

A $15-an-hour job is advertised on a sign at a Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant in Columbia, South Carolina.

Job market better than expected

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 in November, exceeding Dow Jones estimates of 190,000 and October’s increase of 150,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, compared with October’s 3.9%, in line with economists’ expectations. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% for the month, better than estimates for a 0.3% increase.

Inflation expectations fell

According to a December University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey, consumers think US inflation will fall to 3.1% in a year. This is significantly lower than the 4.5% one-year inflation rate expected by consumers in the November survey, and the lowest level since March 2021. Consumer optimism is also at its highest level since July.

good week for the market

US markets ended the week on edge, boosted by news of softening of inflation expectations as well as a strong jobs report, suggesting a strong possibility of a “soft landing”. However, 10-year Treasury yields jumped nearly 10 basis points on Friday. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7%, led by travel and leisure shares, which rose 1.5%.

falling prices

China’s consumer price index fell 0.5% for the month and year in November, according to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics. This is the sharpest year-on-year decline since November 2020, and faster than the 0.1% decline forecast in a Reuters poll. Producer prices also declined and declined by 3% this year compared to a 2.6% decline in October.

[PRO] Last FOMC meeting of 2023

This week, investors’ focus will be on US inflation data and interest rates. The US Consumer Price Index report for November is due to be released on Tuesday. This will be followed on Wednesday by the Producer Price Index report and the final meeting of the Federal Reserve of the year.

US jobs growth accelerated again in November after a month-on-month decline in October, while hourly wages rose more than expected. Both figures initially stoked inflation fears. But investors realized that the resilient jobs market, coupled with upbeat consumer sentiment, was paving the way for a soft economic landing.

The growth in jobs has to be understood in context. Despite the US economy growing at a brisk 5.2% pace in the third quarter, the mood has been soured recently as whispers of a “recession” have intensified.

But CNBC’s Jeff Cox writes, “Nothing about the 3.7% unemployment rate and another 199,000 jobs… not even a whisper of ‘recession’, let alone a shout.”

“Overall, the job market is doing its part to get us into a soft spot,” said Daniel Zhao, chief economist at job review site Glassdoor. “It’s boring in all the right ways.”

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey adds to the positive mood. The November edition showed that consumers expect inflation to decline to 3.1% in one year and around 2.8% in five years. This is a sharp decline from their expectations from last month.

And it’s important to note that expectations aren’t just abstract ideas. They influence real-world prices as consumers and businesses act according to their beliefs.

The combination of falling inflation expectations and pickup in consumer sentiment supports a soft landing outcome, said Michael Aron, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors. “As long as the soft landing outcome persists, the bias remains positive for stocks and risk assets.”

In fact, the market was happy with the reports on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.41%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.45%. All major indexes ended the week in the green, with the S&P and the Dow recording six consecutive weeks of winning streaks, their longest since 2019.

Investors will turn their attention this week to consumer and producer prices reports – and the Federal Reserve’s final meeting of 2023 – which will provide more indication of whether a soft-landing scenario is indeed in sight.

