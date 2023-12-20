Stock market performance under Biden remains worse than under Obama or Trump — even with recent gains

The US stock market’s surge to record highs in recent days has prompted President Joe Biden to take a dig at former President Donald Trump, who once predicted that a Biden administration would be a disaster for equities.

In a social-media post on Friday, Biden wrote, “Good, Donald,” in reference to something Trump said during the 2020 White House race: “If Biden wins, you’re going to have a stock market crash. Will happen.” Which you never had.”

But there is no decline at the moment, but how is the overall performance of the stock market under Biden?

As of Friday’s close, U.S. stocks – as tracked by the S&P 500 index SPX – had risen 22.5% since their opening on Jan. 20, 2021. That’s a huge increase in nearly two years and 11 months, especially as the gauge lost ground through 2022, a 19.4% decline during that year, when it was hit by pressure from the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to fight inflation. happened.

However, the 22.5% lead is not as good as other recent presidents have achieved at this point in their tenure, meaning it is slightly behind the three-year mark. This is shown in the table below, which is based on Dow Jones Markets data.

dow jones market data

Wilshire Index’s research team reported in August that US stocks have so far not performed as well under Biden as they did during Trump’s single term or Barack Obama’s two terms.

“Looking ahead to the 2024 election, the disparity in cumulative equity returns generated so far under the Biden administration compared to the better returns trajectory delivered by presidencies of Trump and Obama is cause for some concern,” said Philip Lawler, managing director of market research at Wilshire. Can be made.” Index, written at that time. “The logic of the election cycle suggests that the Biden administration is doing everything possible to ensure that the gap closes next year.”

Biden’s market track record may look better than Trump’s in a few months as 2020, the last full year of the Republican’s single term, enters into any comparison. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, stocks fell sharply.

While in office, Trump often pointed to record highs for stocks, but in a campaign speech on Sunday the 2024 GOP frontrunner said the stock market is “making rich people richer.”

Source: www.marketwatch.com