Stock Market Outlook: After a great year, what's in store for 2024?

Despite the long odds, 2023 has been a great year for the markets. The S&P 500 index has surged 23% and the Nasdaq Composite has surged 41%, driven by an unexpectedly strong economy, Big Tech’s artificial-intelligence ambitions and, most recently, the prospect of an interest rate cut in 2024. The bond market has rallied since the historic recession, sending yields briefly to highs not seen since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Despite the long odds, 2023 has been a great year for the markets. The S&P 500 index has surged 23% and the Nasdaq Composite has surged 41%, driven by an unexpectedly strong economy, Big Tech’s artificial-intelligence ambitions and, most recently, the prospect of an interest rate cut in 2024. The bond market has rallied after a historic recession, sending yields briefly to highs not seen since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

As investors cool down their year-end celebrations, they should look to invest more for 2024. Although the S&P 500 isn’t cheap at 19 times next year’s expected earnings, and the timing and pace of a rate cut are uncertain, stocks look poised for another strong year, with many including an extension of this year’s narrow rally. Other issues have also been included.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

It’s likely to be a volatile year, with markets jolted by changes in expectations for the economy and interest rates, geopolitical surprises and the political surprises of the presidential election season. But key debates about the trajectory of inflation and rates will likely be resolved by the end of the year, leaving investors hoping for more good news in 2025.

Baron’s recently spoke to six market strategists and chief investment officers about their market and economic forecasts for 2024. Their average year-end S&P 500 target: 4838, just 3% higher than Thursday’s close of 4719. On the other hand, the benchmark index has gained 12%. From the beginning of November. Like this year’s late rally, there’s good reason to think 2024 will also end with a bang, sending stocks well above Wall Street professionals’ targets.

Continue reading this article with a Barron’s subscription.

View options

Source: www.barrons.com