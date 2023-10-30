



Dow jumped more than 300 points Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading Monday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) climbed more than 1%, or more than 300 points, after falling more than 350 points at its last close. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was up about 0.5%. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) also jumped about 0.5% after officially entering correction territory on Friday.

GM reaches temporary agreement with UAW General Motors (GM) has reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, joining rivals Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA). Once confirmed, the news effectively ends the painful labor dispute that has brought the auto industry to a standstill. Shares of the Big Three fell in early afternoon trading on Monday, with Ford falling more than 2%, while GM and Stellantis traded flat. As Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian reports: Details of GM’s tentative agreement were not available, but Bloomberg has reported details of the deal that Ford and Stellantis agreed to. In short, Ford and Stellantis proposed paying union workers a 25% pay increase, restoring COLA (cost of living adjustment) benefits, introducing 3-year pay progression at the top salary, converting temporary employees to full-time, and increasing wages. Have agreed to eliminate the levels. Among other benefits. GM declined to comment on the deal at this time given the sensitive nature of the discussions. GM’s negotiations with the UAW reportedly lasted longer than those of its competitors due to pension payment obligations and changing employees from temporary to full-time, though it appears those issues have been resolved. The UAW stepped up its strikes against GM over the weekend and called for a strike at GM’s Spring Hill (Tenn.) plant, where engines are assembled for the Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6, Cadillac Lyriq EV and GMC Acadia. Various Chevy, GMC, and Cadillac trucks. With a GM deal likely to be reached, the next steps will be for the UAW’s GM National Committee to vote on approving the agreement before submitting the deal for a full member vote. President Biden praised the agreement. Asked about the deal on Monday, Biden said, “I think it’s great.” Read more here.

Oppenheimer cuts S&P 500 year-end target to 4,400 The S&P 500’s recent decline has stock market bulls confused about whether stocks will be able to regain their 2023 mojo. John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, lowered his price target for the S&P 500 to 4900 from 4400. Stoltzfus had set the highest year-end target for the S&P 500 among strategists tracked by Yahoo Finance. Stoltzfus said Oppenheimer is still “constructive” on equities, but as rising yields and growing geopolitical concerns have weighed on stocks, the new target “seems more realistic and achievable at this time.” On August 1, Stoltzfus raised his year-end price target to 4900 from 4400, citing a stronger-than-expected US economy. This story has largely worked as the labor market remains tight and the US recently recorded its best annual growth for a quarter in almost two years. But the end of July also proved to be the high-water mark for the stock so far this year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have retreated more than 10% from their 2023 highs since August 1 and have officially entered correction territory. “The irony is that economic and corporate earnings have remained resilient since the end of July, but market sentiment on equities has deteriorated due to higher interest rates and increased geopolitical risks,” Stoltzfus wrote in a research note on Monday. Has occurred.” “This irony suggests at least partly that the recent decline in stocks reflects market anger by highly leveraged players who have to deal with the new paradigm of the end of free money orchestrated by the Fed, in which bonds are now Issuers (and other borrowers) pay for the privilege of borrowing and bond buyers and lenders get something in return in the form of coupons with realistic and reasonable yields.” Stoltzfus said the recent decline in stocks is not out of the ordinary for a Fed hiking cycle and unrest caused by rising tensions in the Middle East. He believes valuations are again approaching attractive levels, and the strong economy story remains unfavorable for equities at the moment.

McDonald’s earnings have increased Shares of McDonald’s (MCD) rose nearly 1% on Monday after the fast food giant reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, as higher menu prices boosted sales growth. As Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma reports: Global systemwide sales – which include sales at company-owned and franchised restaurants – rose 11%. Global same-store sales rose 8.8%, beating analysts’ estimates of 7.79%, according to Bloomberg consensus data. Revenue rose 14% year over year to $6.69 billion, beating estimates of $6.52 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 3.19, up 19% from last year. CEO and President Chris Kempczinski said in the release that the results demonstrate the company’s “strength as an industry leader.” “The macro-economic environment is in line with our expectations for the year and we continue to provide convenience and value to our customers,” he said. McDonald’s shares are down about 3% year to date, lagging behind Restaurant Brands International (QSR), which is up about 2% year to date, but ahead of YUM! Brands (YUM) shares, which are down about 7%. Read more here.

stocks open higher Stocks opened higher on Monday with all three major indices leading the way, kicking off a busy trading week. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) jumped about 0.8% after officially entering correction territory on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) also climbed 0.8%, or more than 250 points, after falling more than 350 points at its last close, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose about 0.9%.

