Stock market news today: Shares rise after Fed, yields break 8-day winning streak
Plug Power, The Trade Desk, Tesla: Stocks trending in morning trade
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page in morning trading on Friday:
Plug Power(Plug): Shares fell more than 30% after the company, which provides fuel cells for industrial EVs used by Amazon and Walmart, warned in an SEC filing that the company’s “a There is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern”. capital spending. The filing comes after Plug reported weak third-quarter results amid “unprecedented hydrogen supply challenges” in North America.
Trade Desk (TTD): Shares of the digital advertising company fell nearly 20% after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue guidance came in below expectations, as advertising disruptions persist across the industry. The company projected revenue of $580 million, while analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected $610 million.
Tesla (TSLA): Tesla shares traded flat on Friday following support from Tesla bulls like Future Fund managing partner Gary Black and Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Bulls defended the company after HSBC analyst Michael Tyndall initiated coverage for Tesla on Thursday with a reduce (or sell) rating and a $146 price target, signaling a 33% decline in Tesla’s stock price. See Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramaniam’s full coverage here.
Diageo (DEO): Shares of the liquor company, which owns Johnnie Walker whiskey, Captain Morgan rum, Smirnoff vodka and others, fell nearly 15% on Friday after warning that a “materially weak performance” in Latin America and the Caribbean and “macroeconomic pressures “Sales will be affected due to this. The segment accounts for about 11% of total sales. The company expects a decline in operating profit in the first half as a result.
Shares opened with gains on Friday after breaking their longest winning streak in two years on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained about 0.5%, or more than 150 points, in the morning session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) and the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) each rose 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.
Stocks are set for a rally on Friday after snapping their longest winning streak in two years on Thursday following a weak 30-year Treasury bond auction and Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s comments that opened the door to future rate hikes by the central bank. Has remained open.