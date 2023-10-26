Stocks opened lower as investors digest the impact of Big Tech’s disappointing earnings report along with rising bond yields.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) declined 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) flatlined.

Tech stocks remained under pressure after recording their worst one-day performance in eight months on Wednesday.

Earnings are in the driver’s seat for stocks, as investors punish megacaps whose third-quarter reports were more disappointing than expected.

While META’s earnings beat on the top and bottom lines, its shares reversed early gains after Facebook’s parent warned that geopolitical unrest could hit its advertising business. Gave. Earnings flow resumed on Thursday with Amazon (AMZN), Intel (INTC), Ford (F) and Chipotle (CMG) leading the way.

Concerns are growing that valuations are too high in a world of rising Treasury yields.

On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year yield (^TNX) traded marginally down 3 basis points at 4.92% after the latest GDP readings showed the US economy was growing at the fastest pace in nearly two years. .

The Bureau of Economic Analysis’ advance estimate of third-quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) showed that the economy grew at an annual pace of 4.9%. During this period, faster than consensus forecasts.

This strong data comes despite the Federal Reserve’s prolonged interest rate spell, which has failed to keep the US consumer in check. The Fed’s next interest rate decision is scheduled for November 1.

Other central banks are starting to make changes to their monetary policy. On Thursday, the European Central Bank held interest rates steady for the first time in a year after ten consecutive rate hikes.

The ECB said it would keep its deposit rate at a record high 4%. The Bank maintained its previous guidance of stable policy going forward.

The US economy grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years during the past three months as consumers increased their spending despite a high interest rate environment. Advance estimates of third-quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) from the Bureau of Economic Analysis show that the economy grew at an annual pace of 4.9% during the period, faster than the consensus forecast. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimated that the US economy grew at an annual pace of 4.5% during this period. The reading came above second-quarter GDP, which was revised down to 2.1%. The GDP release highlights the resilience of US consumers despite ongoing recession concerns. But many economists see it as the high water mark for economic growth before credit tightening driven by the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes and the recent rise in bond yields takes a toll on business growth and consumer spending.

