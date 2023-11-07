November 7, 2023
Stock Market News Today: Market records longest winning streak since November 2021 (SP500)


spencer platt

US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in heavyweight growth sectors. Decline in crude oil and commodities also helped equities.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) led Wall Street’s major averages, rising 0.90% to 13,639.86 points. The average has recorded its longest daily winning streak since November 2021. A surge in Datadog (DDOG) on strong guidance boosted the tech-heavy gauge, while other cybersecurity-related stocks also jumped.

Source: seekingalpha.com

