Stock Market News Today: Market records longest winning streak since November 2021 (SP500)

spencer platt

US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in heavyweight growth sectors. Decline in crude oil and commodities also helped equities.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) led Wall Street’s major averages, rising 0.90% to 13,639.86 points. The average has recorded its longest daily winning streak since November 2021. A surge in Datadog (DDOG) on strong guidance boosted the tech-heavy gauge, while other cybersecurity-related stocks also jumped.

The S&P 500 (SP500) also recorded its longest daily positive performance since November 2021. The benchmark index closed 0.28% higher at 4,378.39 points. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) finished 0.17% higher at 34,152.80.

Six of the 11 S&P sectors closed in negative territory, led by energy and materials. Growth names consumer discretionary, technology and communication services were the top gainers.

Energy had the biggest declines, as WTI crude oil futures (CL1:COM) fell to their lowest level since August. The decline was driven by Chinese trade data, which raised demand concerns. Commodities such as precious metals – of which China is a big importer – also slipped.

Treasury yields were lower after rising in the previous session. Longer-term 30-year yields (US30Y) and 10-year yields (US10Y) both fell 9 basis points to 4.74% and 4.57%, respectively. The short-end more rate-sensitive 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 3 basis points at 4.91%.

See how Treasury yields have performed across the curve on the Seeking Alpha Bond page.

On Tuesday, the focus was on third-quarter earnings season and comments from several speakers at the Federal Reserve. Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee in an interview with CNBC and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari in an interview with Bloomberg Television both stressed that the central bank remains focused on getting inflation down to its 2% target amid tensions between the economy and the labor market. Concentrating. Was showing strength.

Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the Q3 US GDP readout was a “blowout” performance, and the central bank was keeping a “very close eye” on those data when thinking about further monetary policy. Additionally, Dallas Fed President Laurie Logan expects financial conditions to remain tight.

However, investors appeared to ignore the hawkish-leaning comments. There is a consensus among market participants that the Fed is likely to raise rates following its latest decision to keep the key policy rate steady last week, as well as comments from Chairman Jerome Powell, which were considered dovish. This was one of the primary drivers of Wall Street posting its best week of 2023.

“Some of the commodity charts like oil, cotton and corn are showing some real deflationary trends here. I think we’re at a critical inflection point where markets realize the Fed’s job is done and the focus is about inflation. “And the concerns are over. Big bond rally and equities melt further,” David Hunter, chief macro strategist at Contrarian Macro Advisors, said on X (formerly Twitter).

“Crude oil fell below the $80 per barrel level after speculators trimmed long positions taken over the past weeks,” Andrew Hecht, investment group leader at Hecht Commodity Reports, told Seeking Alpha. “Economic concerns are weighing on energy commodities. Meanwhile, US government bonds have recovered after hitting a sixteen-year low in October. The bond market decline could continue, setting a low in 2023. Is.”

Hecht said, “The market interpreted the Fed’s second consecutive pause as a signal that the central bank has ended its tightening cycle. The expectation is that as we move into the 2023 holiday season, across all asset classes “Geopolitical events will dominate the markets.”

Today’s economic calendar was quite light. The deficit in goods and services trade widened more than expected in September.

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s earnings-related moves, Norton and Avast parent company Gen Digital (GEN) finished as the top percentage gainer on the S&P 500 (SP500) after delivering record quarterly sales and sequential growth in subscribers.

In contrast, Air Products & Chemicals (APD) finished as the top S&P percentage loser after its quarterly results were hit by lower charges for energy pass-through.

Source: seekingalpha.com