US stocks closed with heavy gains on Friday, as markets appeared to shrug off Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to ease expectations in the previous session. Treasury yields steadied after a day of massive bond selling on weak government auctions.

Wall Street’s major averages led the way, with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) rising 2.05% to 13,798.11 points, its best day since May 26. The tech-heavy index was boosted by chip stocks, Bloomberg News reports. The Chinese artificial intelligence startup purchased substantial chips from Nvidia (NVDA) before the U.S. export ban was imposed.

The S&P 500 (SP500) rose 1.56% to 4,415.28 points. The benchmark index on Thursday missed out on a rare nine-day winning streak, which has happened only 31 times since 1928. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) finished 1.15% higher at 34,283.10 points.

Last Friday, all three indices posted their best weekly performance of the year. They have since performed quite well, with the S&P this week posting back-to-back weekly gains for the first time in nearly a month. The gauge was up 1.31% for the week. The Nasdaq was up 2.37%, while the Dow was up 0.65%.

All 11 S&P sectors ended in positive territory today, led by technology and communication services.

On Thursday, Fed Chairman Powell said at a conference hosted by the International Monetary Fund that the central bank was “not confident” that it has achieved a sufficiently restrictive monetary policy level to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

Those comments weighed on sentiment, reminding the market that the Fed’s rhetoric will remain hawkish until we see further improvement in inflation. Next week’s Consumer Price Index report will focus on any such signals.

Friday’s economic calendar showed University of Michigan consumer sentiment weakening for the fourth consecutive month in November. Moreover, expectations for inflation next year rose to their highest level since April.

“One of the many steps to lasting success in the financial markets is to develop a sense of humor about the wrecking ball thrown into civilian accounts,” Alex King, investment group leader at Cestrian Capital Research, told Seeking Alpha.

“October, as everyone knows is a seasonal boom month, had a train crash, which taught everyone that there will be no Santa rally this year, whether you’ve been nice or not. Which has essentially only happened so far. Has been followed by the same -until November (with the exception of a major fraud at the end of yesterday). Next step to success – keep an eye on the market’s price action and react to it. The market doesn’t care As for what you think should happen or why that should happen, King said, “We’ll continue to look toward the end of the year.”

Treasury yields were mixed on Friday. They had increased the previous day, particularly in longer-term maturities, after the auction of $24 billion of 30-year notes, the largest margin ever.

The 30-year yield (US30Y) was down 4 basis points at 4.74%, while the 10-year yield (US10Y) was little changed at 4.62%. The short-end more rate-sensitive 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 3 basis points at 5.05%.

Among active movers, Illumina (ILMN) finished as the top percentage loser on the S&P 500 (SP500) after the generic testing and sequencing company cut its full-year profit guidance for the second consecutive quarter.

