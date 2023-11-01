Stock Market News Today: Market gains ahead of Fed’s monetary policy decision (SP500)

jasonphotography

US stocks rose on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy decision. Equities extended their gains from the last two days of October into the new month, as the market continued to retreat from correction territory.

Meanwhile, bonds rose after the US Treasury announced quarterly long-term debt sales amount was lower than expected.

By midday, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) led the three major averages, rising 0.74% to 12,946.92 points. The tech-heavy index got a boost from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which rose after sales of its artificial intelligence Mi300 chip surged to more than $2 billion next year.

The S&P 500 (SP500) was up 0.59% at 4,218.72 points. The index hit a three-month low yesterday on Halloween, its longest decline since the first quarter of 2020. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) rose 0.38% to 33,180.11.

Generac (GNRC) was the top percentage gainer on the S&P 500 (SP500) after the maker of backup generators and solar equipment beat quarterly estimates, among other earnings-related moves.

In contrast, online payroll services and HR software solutions provider Paycom Software (PAYC) fell nearly 40% and was the top S&P percentage loser. The stock was downgraded by several analysts after disappointing quarterly guidance. Estée Lauder (EL) was another top loser, with shares falling nearly 16%. The cosmetics company – which owns brands such as Aramis and Bobbi Brown – cut its full-year outlook due to headwinds in Asia.

Although earnings season will not be the highlight of the day, all eyes will be on the Fed’s upcoming monetary policy decision. Traders widely expect the central bank to remain steady on interest rates.

“The biggest market mover may be any signal provided by Fed Chair Powell about whether a final 2023 hike is on the table in his summary of economic projections,” said Steve Englander of Standard Chartered. “The December FOMC is priced at only 6bps, so making it ‘live’ rather than inactive would be a surprise.”

“A strong signal that the FOMC will convene in December will likely be read as a signal that the hiking cycle is over. However, with two CPI and Labor releases between the November 1 and December 13 FOMC meetings, he There is no possibility of leaning strongly to either side,” the Englander said.

The busy economic calendar also prompted attention. There were mixed data on the labor market, with the ADP jobs report showing less-than-expected growth in private employment in October. However, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey for September showed a larger-than-expected increase in job openings.

Manufacturing data was similarly mixed, with S&P Global’s assessment of US manufacturing conditions rising in October and matching estimates, but the ISM’s economic activity reading for the region for the same month was shrinking.

Turning to fixed income markets, Treasury yields were lower as investors bought bonds. The move comes after the US Treasury’s latest quarterly refund announcement showed a slowing pace of growth in sales of long-term debt. The Treasury said it will sell $112B of longer-term 3-year, 10-year and 30-year securities in its quarterly refunding auction next week, below Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of $114B.

The 30-year Treasury yield (US30Y) fell 6 basis points to 4.96%, while the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) fell 7 basis points to 4.80%. Shorter-term more rate-sensitive 2-year yields (US2Y) fell 6 basis points to 5.01%.

