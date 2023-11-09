Stock Market News Today: Market falls sharply after 30 years of auction (SP500)

habapa

US stocks fell sharply on Thursday, while Treasury yields rose after a 30-year note auction by the largest margin ever.

Wall Street’s major averages fell sharply to session lows. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was down 0.41% at 13,674.11 points in afternoon trading, while the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was 0.37% lower at 4,366.75 points. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) slipped 0.28% to 34,018.32.

Treasury yields added to their gains after an auction of $24b of 30-year notes yielded a high of 4.769%, compared with a yield of 4.716% when issued. The 30-year Treasury yield (US30Y) rose 15 basis points to 4.80% after the auction. The 10-year yield (US10Y) has now risen 10 basis points to 4.97%, while the shorter-term more rate-sensitive 2-year yield (US2Y) has risen 4 basis points to 4.97%.

Althea Spinozzi, senior fixed income strategist at Saxo Bank, said, “No love for duration… Terrible 30 year UST auction… -5.3 bps tail, largest on record!! … 30 year UST after auction… “Yields increased by 11 bps.” X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, Wall Street’s major indices traded sideways as market participants awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who will speak at a conference later in the day. Earnings season also remained in focus, with Walt Disney (DIS) jumping following its results.

Six of the 11 S&P sectors were now in negative territory, led by health care and consumer discretionary.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies were in focus as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) reached its highest level since May last year. Crypto-related stocks got a boost.

Thursday’s economic calendar showed that the number of Americans filing for initial jobless claims last week fell to 217K, although the figure was still above the consensus estimate of 215K.

There was another busy list of Fed speakers today, chief among them Powell who will speak on a panel at an International Monetary Fund conference that will discuss monetary policy challenges in the global economy.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said in a fireside chat in New Orleans that the central bank’s work is not done in terms of getting inflation back to its 2% target. At the same event, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said monetary policy was probably sufficiently restrictive.

Turning to third quarter earnings season, this week is marked as the busiest period and reports will start to ease going forward.

“The earnings cycle continues to improve. 406 out of 500 companies have reported for Q3, with 82% beating estimates by an average of 7.61%. This is a common pattern, but supports the notion that Q2 Earnings are at the bottom in the U.S. Forward estimates have been rising steadily and are now for 5% year-on-year growth,” said Jurien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity, on the X.

The highlight was on Disney (DIS). Its stock was among the top percentage gainers on both the S&P 500 (SP500) and the Dow (DJI), after investors were cheered by the theme park and entertainment giant’s results and an additional $2B cut in costs.

Among other earnings-related moves, aerospace component maker TransDigm (TDG) was the top S&P percentage gainer after reporting quarterly top- and bottom-line declines. In contrast, BD (BDX), also known as Becton, Dickinson, declined and was the top S&P percentage loser after disappointing with its guidance.

