November 9, 2023
Stock Market News Today: Market falls sharply after 30 years of auction (SP500)


habapa

US stocks fell sharply on Thursday, while Treasury yields rose after a 30-year note auction by the largest margin ever.

Wall Street’s major averages fell sharply to session lows. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was down 0.41% at 13,674.11 points in afternoon trading, while the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was 0.37% lower at 4,366.75 points. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) slipped 0.28% to 34,018.32.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Powell reinforces the Fed's cautious approach towards further interest rate hikes

Powell reinforces the Fed’s cautious approach towards further interest rate hikes

November 9, 2023
The holidays don’t have to be a struggle with weight gain | Business

The holidays don’t have to be a struggle with weight gain | Business

November 9, 2023

You may have missed

Powell reinforces the Fed's cautious approach towards further interest rate hikes

Powell reinforces the Fed’s cautious approach towards further interest rate hikes

November 9, 2023
The holidays don’t have to be a struggle with weight gain | Business

The holidays don’t have to be a struggle with weight gain | Business

November 9, 2023
A scientist says the singularity will occur by 2031

A scientist says the singularity will occur by 2031

November 9, 2023
Voyant Introduces Wealth Management Tool for Enterprise Customers

Voyant Introduces Wealth Management Tool for Enterprise Customers

November 9, 2023
The second edition of Veuve Clicquot Bold Conversations Accra highlights game-changers for women entrepreneurs – MyJoyOnline

The second edition of Veuve Clicquot Bold Conversations Accra highlights game-changers for women entrepreneurs – MyJoyOnline

November 9, 2023
Trading in treasury market disrupted due to ransomware attack on China’s ICBC

Trading in treasury market disrupted due to ransomware attack on China’s ICBC

November 9, 2023