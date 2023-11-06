US futures are rising sharply on Monday morning after traders celebrated one of the best trading weeks so far in 2023. Last week’s enthusiasm is expected to continue this week with a favorable non-farm payrolls report and the Federal Reserve’s pause. rate hike cycle. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (ndx), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.06%, 0.08% and 0.09%, respectively, as of 3:15 a.m. EST, Nov. 6.

Meanwhile, US 10-year Treasury yields have declined, hovering near 4.59% at the time of writing. And WTI crude oil futures are hovering around $81.4 per barrel as of last check.

Third quarter earnings season is also approaching and 400 of the S&P 500 companies have already reported their results. Notable earners during the week included Walt Disney (districts), Uber Technologies (uber), Rivian Auto (RIVN), AMC Entertainment (amc), Warner Bros. Discovery (wbd), lift (LYFT), and Li Auto (Took), among others. Importantly, this week, traders will focus on speeches from various Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk’s XAI revealed its first AI chatbot, Grok, positioned to rival other bots including ChatGPT, Bard, and others. In addition, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) posted a massive net loss in Q3FY23, driven by investment losses on equity securities. In particular, Buffett continued to sell shares of listed companies and invest in short-term, high-yield assets.

Additionally, reports suggest that Netflix (nflx) is considering live-streaming boxing matches as part of a strategy to enhance its content and attract more subscribers. Overstock.com (OSTK), which is being rebranded as Bed Bath & Beyond, is being pushed by majority owner JAT Capital for a number of strategic changes, including the ouster of the current CEO. In addition, the Palo Alto Networks (PANW) An Israeli startup may soon announce the acquisition of Talon Cyber ​​Security to strengthen its presence in the cyber security market.

Elsewhere, European indices traded higher on Monday following positive economic news from around the world.

Asia-Pacific markets closed with gains on Monday

Asia-Pacific indices closed higher today following cheers from their US counterparts. The soft jobs report means the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates unchanged for the rest of the year. Notably, the government in South Korea banned short selling until June 2024, pushing all stocks to new yearly highs.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes closed 1.68%, 0.91% and 2.21% higher, respectively.

At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices were 2.37% and 1.64% higher respectively.

