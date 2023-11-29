Stock Market News Today, 11/29/23 – Stocks closed mixed; American crude oil reserves increased

Last updated: 4:05 PM EST

Stock indices ended today’s trading session mixed, with the Nasdaq 100 (ndx) and the S&P 500 (SPX) down 0.14% and 0.1% respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was up 0.04%.

Consumer Staples Sector (xlp) was the laggard of the session, as it lost 0.84%. In contrast, the real estate sector (xlre) was the session leader with a gain of 0.76%.

Additionally, the US 10-year Treasury yield declined to 4.27%, while the two-year Treasury yield fell to around 4.65%.

On Wednesday, Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate fuel stockpiles rose more than expected as refineries increased their capacity utilization last week.

Commercial crude oil stockpiles rose to 449.7 million after adding 1.6 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 24, according to the report. The EIA said the figure was slightly above the five-year average for the week, and beat analysts’ expectations. 900,000 barrels.

Additionally, the report said gasoline stockpiles rose 1.8 million barrels to 218.2 million, well above estimates for a 100,000 barrel increase. Elsewhere, distillate stocks, mostly diesel fuel, beat expectations by 800,000 barrels after jumping 5.2 million to 110.8 million in the period ended Nov. 24. The EIA said gasoline and distillates both remained above their five-year averages for the week.

The increase in stockpiles comes amid growing speculation that OPEC could cut production, which could push oil prices higher. Latest reports indicate that member states are still at odds over future production quotas, with Nigeria and Angola strongly opposed to Saudi Arabia’s pressure to cut one million barrels.

With uncertainty still looming, crude oil has seen a volatile trading session so far today.

Last updated: 9:30am EST

On Wednesday the stock Nasdaq 100 (ndx), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) as of 9:30 AM EST, Nov. 29, up 0.71%, 0.46% and 0.19%, respectively.

The US GDP growth rate was revised downwards to 5.2% on an annual basis in the third quarter. This was higher than the prior estimate of 4.9% and higher than the 2.1% growth seen in the second quarter. This upward revision was due to increases in consumer spending, private inventory investment, exports, state and local government spending, federal government spending, residential fixed investment and nonresidential fixed investment.

First published: 4:01am EST

US futures are rising on Wednesday morning after positive comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller. The official believes the Fed’s monetary policy is already “restrictive” which means markets should not expect further rate hikes. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (ndx), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.29%, 0.24% and 0.23%, respectively, as of 4:00 a.m. EST, Nov. 29.

Meanwhile, the US 10-year treasury yield is at a low level, at 4.27% at the time of writing. And WTI crude oil futures are hovering around $76.60 per barrel as of last check. On the economic front, GDP estimates for the third quarter will be released.

Cybersecurity firm Salesforce (crm) will release its Q3FY24 results after the bell today. Meanwhile, CrowdStrike (CRWD) The stock slipped in after-hours trading on Tuesday despite better-than-expected Q3FY24 performance. In addition, Farfetch (ftch) The stock surged yesterday on news of the acquisition by founder and CEO Jose Neves. The company also postponed the release of its third-quarter results scheduled for today.

In other news, renowned investor, billionaire philanthropist and Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger (BRK.B), died yesterday at the age of 99. His departure marks the end of a remarkable journey that will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the pages of financial history. Additionally, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) Gigafactory is preparing for the first delivery of Cybertruck from Texas. The highly anticipated event will be held on Thursday, November 30 at 1:00 pm EST.

Additionally, Uber Technologies (uber) has teamed up with London’s iconic Black Taxis, a major win for the ride-hailing service provider. Drivers can begin signing up for trip referrals today, while the full service will go into effect in early 2024.

Elsewhere, most European markets traded higher on Wednesday as investors factored in positive comments from Federal Reserve officials.

Asia-Pacific markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday

Most indices in Asia-Pacific closed with losses on Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes declined 2.08%, 0.56% and 0.91%, respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices declined 0.26% and 0.51% respectively.

