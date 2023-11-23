Stock Market News Today, 11/22/23 – Stocks closed higher; Consumers still weary of inflation – TipRanks.com

Last updated: 4:06 PM EST

Stock indices ended today’s trading session in the green, as the Nasdaq 100 (ndx), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) increased by 0.43%, 0.41% and 0.53% respectively.

energy sector (xle) was the top loser of the session, as it declined 0.05%. In contrast, the communication sector (xlc) was the session leader with a gain of 0.82%.

Moreover, the US 10-year Treasury yield witnessed a marginal rise of 4.41%. Similarly, the two-year Treasury yield was also little changed as it hovered around 4.9%.

According to the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index, consumers are still worried, especially about inflation rising again. According to the latest assessment, the index fell to 61.3 in November from 63.8 in October.

Additionally, one-year inflation expectations rose to 4.5%, compared to economist estimates of 4.4%. This was higher than the 4.2% seen in the previous month. Recent data shows that consumers are still fearful of developments in the Middle East leading to rising gasoline prices.

According to Joan Hsu, director of the Survey of Consumers, inflation expectations have risen in 2023 despite consumers’ focus on an ongoing recession so far. Hsu said consumers are weary of inflation, which he believes could reverse in the coming months and years.

Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday that crude oil inventories in the United States rose last week due to strong imports. In fact, crude oil reserves increased by 8.7 million barrels to 448.1 million barrels in the week ending November 17. That was more than analysts expected for a 1.16 million barrel increase.

Last updated: 9:30am EST

On Wednesday morning the stock Nasdaq 100 (ndx) and the S&P 500 (SPX) were up 0.85% and 0.49%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is up 0.41% as of 9:30am EST, Nov. 22.

Jobless claims data indicate that the labor market remains strong. Indeed, new jobless claims fell by 24,000 to a five-week low of 209,000 in the week ended Nov. 18, from a revised figure of 233,000 in the previous week. Economists had forecast 229,000 new jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 18.

Continuing jobless claims stood at 1.84 million, compared with 1.86 million the previous week (revised from 1.865 million).

Meanwhile, durable goods orders declined 5.4% in October as most manufacturers reported weak demand. That was a bigger decline than economists’ forecast of 3.4%. Excluding the transportation sector, core orders declined 0.1% in October. In the transportation sector, Boeing (B. A) saw fewer contracts for its airplanes.

When it comes to mortgage demand, it reached a six-week high with total application volume up 3% compared to the previous week. Mortgage applications increased 4% from last week but are still down 20% year-over-year.

Additionally, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage with a conforming loan balance decreased from 7.61% to 7.41%.

“Most mortgage rates in our survey declined, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate falling to the lowest rate in two months,” commented Joel Kahn, deputy chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association. Mortgage applications reached their highest level in six weeks, but remain at very low levels.

First Published: 4:18am EST

Nvidia’s (NVDA) Shock to Q3FY24 results. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (ndx) and the S&P 500 (SPX) are down 0.13% and 0.01%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.10% as of 4:15am EST, Nov. 22.

Yesterday’s trading ended with all three major indices at negative levels. This may be partly due to investors’ skepticism about Nvidia’s dominance with the chip ban on China. Additionally, analysts are bullish on NVDA stock post-earnings, calling it a “Top Pick.” Moreover, the details of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting from October 31 to November 1, announced yesterday, did not provide any respite to traders. The Fed gave no indication it might cut interest rates soon, instead insisting on maintaining a “restrictive” stance.

Meanwhile, US 10-year Treasury yields have edged lower, hovering near 4.40% at the time of writing. And WTI crude oil futures are hovering around $77.85 per barrel as of last check.

In an unexpected turn of events, OpenAI announced the return of Sam Altman, who was ousted as CEO, to lead the company with immediate effect. On the other hand, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ” resigned from his role, pleaded guilty to violating US anti-money laundering laws, and agreed to a $4.3 billion fine as part of the final settlement. of. US Department of Justice (DOJ).

Elsewhere, European markets are trading in the green on Wednesday as traders analyze the Federal Reserve’s FOMC minutes and Nvidia results.

Asia-Pacific markets closed mixed on Wednesday

Asia-Pacific indices closed mixed on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve’s FOMC minutes.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index finished near the flatline while China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes declined 0.79% and 1.41% respectively.

In contrast, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices were 0.29% and 0.44% higher, respectively.

Are you interested in more economic insights? Join our live webinar.

exposure

Source: www.tipranks.com