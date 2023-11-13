Stock Market News Today, 11/13/23 – Stocks Fall Due to US Downgrade; Poised for Cyclical Outperformance

Last updated: 10:58am EST

Shares are in the red so far in today’s trading as Moody’s rating downgrade continues to weigh on the market (see below). Yet, as the year comes to an end, Wall Street is approaching a critical period, traditionally marked by strong performance in cyclical sectors.

This insight comes from Ned Davis Research, which highlights November as the launchpad of a bullish phase, where cyclical stocks typically outperform their defensive counterparts. This is a trend observed for many years, indicating a shift in market dynamics in favor of economically sensitive industries.

In response to this seasonal trend, Ned Davis Research has adjusted its sector strategy with a greater emphasis on cyclicals. The firm has upgraded communication services (xlc) in overweight conditions, indicating a bullish outlook, as well as a health care downgrade (xlv) for less weight.

This strategic reallocation reflects anticipation of potential outperformance of cyclical sectors in the coming months, especially against the backdrop of the year-end rally. areas like technology (xlk) and consumer discretionary (XLY) are expected to post substantial gains, in contrast to the projected underperformance of traditionally defensive sectors such as consumer staples (xlp), Utilities (xlu), and health care.

Last updated: 9:30am EST

Stocks opened lower in Monday morning trading, with the Nasdaq 100 (ndx), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down 0.37%, 0.29% and 0.16%, respectively, at 9:30 a.m. EST, Nov. 13.

First Published: 3:41am EST

US stock futures were in the red early on Monday as Moody’s cut its US credit rating outlook to negative from stable, citing a larger fiscal deficit and a deterioration in credit affordability. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (ndx), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down 0.37%, 0.30% and 0.23%, respectively, at 3:38 a.m. EST, Nov. 13.

Moody’s said that given the increased interest rates and the absence of effective fiscal policy measures to reduce government spending or increase revenues, it expects the country’s fiscal deficit to remain high, which will significantly impact debt affordability. Moody’s, which announced the rating downgrade on Friday, also pointed to ongoing political polarization within the US Congress. It is noteworthy that Moody’s has maintained the US long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at AAA.

Talking about this week’s major earnings, major retailers including Home Depot (HD), Target (tgt), Walmart (WMT), TJX Companies (tjx), and B.J. Wholesale Club (BJ), are about to announce their quarterly results. Apart from this, networking company Cisco (CSCO), cybersecurity company in Palo Alto (PANW), and Chinese tech giant Alibaba (Dad) and JD.com (range) will also announce its quarterly performance.

Key economic releases coming this week include the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Tuesday and the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday, the October Retail Sales report on Wednesday, last month’s industrial production data on Thursday, and the October Housing & Urban Affairs report on Thursday. The report will start on Friday.

Elsewhere, European indices started the week on a positive note, with traders awaiting key information from talks between US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit.

Asia-Pacific markets closed mixed on Monday

Major Asia-Pacific indices closed mixed on Monday ahead of much-awaited talks between the US and China.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices closed 1.30%, 0.25% and 0.10% higher, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.05%, while the Topix was essentially flat at the end of today’s regular trading session. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.40%.

