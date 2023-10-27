Stock Market News Today, 10/27/23 – Stocks Mixed Amid PCE, Consumer Data

Last updated: 11:36am EST

Stock indices have been mixed so far in today’s trading session. On Friday, the University of Michigan released its results on consumer inflation expectations over the next five years. Consumers now expect inflation to be 3%, which was in line with expectations and an increase from the previous month.

Looking at consumer sentiments, the results came in at 63.8, which was higher than the expected 63. This is lower than last month’s reading of 68.1.

Additionally, consumer expectations remained lower than expected. October saw a print of 59.3 while the forecast was for 60.7. This was also a decrease compared to last month’s result of 66.

Last updated: 9:30am EST

Stocks were mixed at the open Friday morning after inflation data, with the Nasdaq 100 (ndx) and the S&P 500 (SPX) were up 1.03% and 0.38%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) down 0.13% at 9:30am EST, Oct. 27.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, a key measure of inflation, rose 0.4% in September, the same pace as August, but slightly above the forecast of 0.3%. Core PCE (excluding food and energy prices) rose 0.3% for the month, more than a 0.1% rise in August but in line with economists’ estimates.

On a year-over-year basis, core PCE rose 3.7%, in line with consensus estimates, but slightly less than the 3.8% increase in August.

Personal spending continued to rise, rising 0.7% in September and better than forecasts for a 0.5% rise, while personal income rose 0.3% month-on-month.

according to a cnbc In the report, citing CME data, traders are pricing in a nearly 100% chance that the central bank will hold off on raising rates at the Fed meeting next week.

First published: 4:50am EST

US futures are in the green on Friday morning as traders cheered solid results from Amazon.com.AMZN) was reported after hours yesterday. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (ndx), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.90%, 0.60% and 0.33%, respectively, as of 4:50 a.m. EST, Oct. 27.

Notably, stronger-than-expected third-quarter GDP data and higher-than-expected weekly initial jobless claims also boosted investor sentiment. Meanwhile, US 10-year Treasury yields have risen, hovering near 4.87% at the time of writing. And WTI crude oil futures are hovering around $84.44 per barrel as of last check.

The three major moving averages are on track to end the trading week in the negative. Still, traders are awaiting personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, which could move the market today. PCE is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. Experts estimate inflation to rise 0.3% in September, while the annual reading is pegged at 3.4%.

On the earnings front, oil giant Chevron (cvx) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) Colgate Palmolive today (chlorine) and AbbVie (abbv), among others. In addition, Ford Motor (F) The stock slipped 3.2% in extended trading yesterday after the automaker withdrew guidance for 2023 and scaled back on its EV ambitions due to the UAW strike.

In contrast, Intel (INTC) The stock jumped 7.7% in after-hours trading after it beat third-quarter estimates and issued a solid forecast. Shares of Chipotle (cmg) also rose 3.8% in extended trade after the company beat earnings estimates on increased pricing power.

Elsewhere, most European indices traded higher on Friday after mixed corporate earnings results. The European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates steady yesterday, but said it was too early to comment on a rate cut, so investor sentiment also remained soft.

Asia-Pacific markets closed with gains on Friday

Asia-Pacific indices closed with gains on Friday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices closed up 2.08%, 0.99% and 2.14% respectively.

Similarly, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices were 1.27% and 1.37% higher, respectively.

Source: www.tipranks.com