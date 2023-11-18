Stock market momentum could take the S&P 500 to record highs. This way.

The November stock market rally has been reassuring—so much so that we’re now confident the S&P 500 index could hit a record high by year’s end.

The S&P 500 rose 2.2% last week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.4%. Most of the jump came on Tuesday, when the October consumer price index came in lower than expected, bolstering sentiment that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates.

The CPI reading was that good. The headline number was little changed from the previous month, while the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 0.2%, less than expectations of 0.3%. Plus, it was another sign that the Fed is winning the battle against inflation. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of an interest rate hike in December has dropped to just 0.2%, which also shows a 28% chance of a cut in March. The S&P 500 is now up 10% over the past three weeks, its biggest three-week gain since 2020.

This rally has to be believed. The S&P 500, at 4514, has now broken above key levels and shows no signs of retreating. It has passed every important level since it rose from its recent low, and now only one is left in its path: 4520. The index has run into resistance around that level before, and it is now struggling to break it. Still, the fact that it hasn’t declined means market participants are optimistic enough to continue buying the stock.

If the S&P 500 crosses 4520, it should be out of the running. Its momentum could easily take the index back to the year’s intraday high of 4607, hit in late July, just 2.1% away. From there, it could reach its all-time intraday high of 4818, which was hit in January 2022. The season should also get a boost, with stocks gaining an average of 1.5% in December since 1950.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

“The setup is in place to get to that extreme,” says Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets. “There’s too much momentum, too much fear of missing out.”

However, some obstacles are more than technical. It’s no coincidence that the S&P 500 and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (ticker: TLT) both rose last week, a sign that yields will have to stay where they are or for the index to continue rising. Will have to go down. It goes higher. Denis Debusschere, founder of 22V Research, argues that economic data has slowed significantly, leaving yields about where they are. “As long as projected GDP growth is around current levels, 10-year yields should remain around current levels,” he writes.

If the economy grows, corporate sales may also increase. According to FactSet, analysts expect revenues of S&P 500 companies to grow at a 5.1% annual rate over the next few years.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, material and wage costs should rise at a slower pace, helping companies expand profit margins and leaving more cash to buy back shares. Earnings per share are expected to grow at a rate of 12% over the next two years. This forecast may sound too good to be true – and it may be true – but that’s a problem for next year.

For now, enjoy the upside.

write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com