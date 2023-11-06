Stock market may rise while USD may fall as bad news resolves

Stock markets can look back on last week’s explosive gains, while the US dollar declined as geopolitical and economic news stopped being bad, while the markets were happy to stay away from interest rate hikes by central banks. Are.

Markets could boost stocks and Australian dollar if RBA halts rate hikes

Chinese trade and inflation data need only be “tolerable” to lift financial markets

As for some of Fed Chairman Powell’s speeches, the mission now is to do no harm.

Stock markets surged last week as the geopolitical risk premium placed on the market by traders amid the crisis in the Middle East began to fade. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve indicated it may have finished raising interest rates. The bellwether S&P 500 index rose 5.76%, its biggest weekly rise since June 2022.

Israel has stepped up efforts to destroy the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, which launched an attack on October 7 that killed 1,400 civilians and took 240 hostages. However, gold prices have stabilized while crude oil prices have eased, indicating that the market is not expecting new fighters to enter the fray.

Treasury bonds rose as the Fed’s message pushed yields lower across maturities. The biggest moves were seen in longer-term maturities, with 30-year paper rising nearly 4%. The US dollar fell 2% against its major counterparts. This is its worst performance in four months.

Here are the key macro waypoints for traders in the coming week:

Monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia

There is little hope the Australian central bank will issue a final interest rate hike to end the tightening cycle it began in mid-2022. Rates increased by a whopping 4% in just 11 months. The probability of a 25-basis-point (bps) partial increase is pegged at 58%, making the outcome slightly better than even-odds.

If recently appointed Governor Michelle Bullock chooses to resign this time, she and her colleagues could be seen granting a raise at the Royal Bank of Australia (RBA)’s first meeting of 2024, as early as February. The probability of an increase in the meeting to be held in December is 76%.

Leading Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data points to rapidly deteriorating economic conditions. The manufacturing and service sectors are shrinking rapidly and weak demand has left companies unable to cope with rising input costs. If this prompts the RBA to fire away, traders will be keen to understand the tone of the policy statement.

The guidance, which offered a generally dovish stance on inflation but hinted at an easing cycle, is likely to cheer stock markets. They have recently been rewarded with similar sentiments from central banks in Europe and the US. The Australian dollar is finding a way higher as capital flows look for bargains in the broken corners of markets where a policy lifeline seems closest at hand.

trading china consumer price index data

A similar story is likely to emerge when China’s trade and consumer price index (CPI) data is telecasted. Exports and imports are once again on the decline, falling 3.5% and 5% respectively in October year-on-year. The headline inflation measure is expected to register at -0.1% over the same period, pointing to continued eroding demand.

Still, Citigroup’s analysis shows that Chinese data results are now surprisingly skewed to the upside relative to expectations. This may indicate that markets have already weathered the bad news of the country’s slow reopening after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The results in this case do not need to be “good”, as investors want to grab bargain opportunities in Chinese assets in a “tolerable” manner. Local markets have significantly underperformed US counterparts this year, and the numbers suggest conditions have stopped worsening, which could fuel some bullish gains.

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks

A few speeches from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell are on the menu this week. Thursday’s appearance at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual research conference – the latter of the two – is likely to have the greater market-moving potential. Powell will participate in a panel on today’s global policy challenges and sit down for a moderated Q&A.

At this stage of the cycle, Powell just needs to ensure that his comments do not cause any harm by creating new uncertainty in the US policy outlook. This means he is likely to reflect sentiment on the performance following last week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

That is, the hike is probably over but there will be some delay before the cuts begin, allowing the economy to recover from the previous tightening. The market reads the result as estimates that the cuts will come more quickly – now scheduled to start in June – and there will be more of them (at least 75 bps-worth). This “early and low” perspective is likely to help Wall Street and weigh on the US dollar.

