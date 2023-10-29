Stock market is holding direction as multiple buy and sell signals are flashing at the same time

A flurry of buy and sell signals is sending mixed messages about where the stock market goes from here.

The stock market is sending mixed messages to investors after a flurry of buy and sell signals last month.

Investors are trying to predict where the stock market will go after the S&P 500 fell 10% from its high in late July. Although the index is still up about 8% year-to-date, it is less than half the 20% year-to-date gain seen a few months ago.

At the top of investors’ minds is whether the stock market will end the year with a rally due to favorable seasonal data, or whether an economic recession is on the way.

Because the stock market is a leading indicator of the broader economy, investors are looking for signals from the market to better predict what will happen next.

Sell: The S&P 500 fell below its 200-day moving average

The S&P 500 closed below its 200-day moving average for two consecutive weeks on Friday, breaching a key technical support level that trend-followers use to help determine the overall direction of the stock market.

Some traders use this signal to sell stocks, including billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones.

“My metric for everything I see is the 200-day moving average of closing prices. I’ve seen a lot of things go to zero, stocks and commodities. The whole trick in investing is: ‘I’d rather not lose everything. How to survive?’ If you use the 200-day moving average rule, you get busted out. You play defense, and you get busted out,” Paul Tudor Jones said in 2014.

Buy: BofA’s Bull and Bear indicator moves into “Buy” territory

Bank of America’s Bull and Bear Indicator fell to 1.5 out of 10 this week, its lowest level since November 2022 and is giving a “buy” signal for stocks. The decline in the indicator was driven by outflows from high-yield bonds and global equities as well as a worsening picture of global equity breadth.

This contrarian indicator has been quite reliable over time. According to Bank of America, since 2002, there have been 20 occurrences of a buy signal; the average three-month return after the signal flashed was 5.4% for US stocks and 7.6% for global stocks.

Sell: Dow Theory confirms recent decline in stocks

The Dow Theory showed a “sell” signal on Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed below its early October low, Manuel Blay, editor of TheDowTheory.com, told Insider. The decline came days after a decline in the Dow Jones Transportation Average.

What is worrying is that since the sell signal was confirmed, transportation stocks have continued to fall, which does not bode well for the broader stock market.

Transportation stocks are viewed as a leading indicator for both the stock market and the economy, as these companies are tasked with moving goods and people across the country, which is vital to ongoing economic growth. If companies are seeing a slowdown in growth and their share prices are falling, it could be a serious warning for the rest of the economy and the stock market.

Buy: Investors’ cash allocation reaches peak level

A recent survey by Bank of America showed that the cash allocation among professional investors has reached above the 5% threshold. According to the bank, this provides a contrarian buy signal for shares, and this has historically been preceded by further solid gains.

“Since 2011, ‘buy’ signals would have seen the S&P 500 return 2% in the two months followed by a 4% return in the three months following that, [and] followed by 7% in six months,” Bank of America said earlier this month.

Sell: VIX jumps above 20

The volatility index, commonly known as the stock market’s fear gauge, rose above the psychologically important 20 level this week. A VIX reading above 20 indicates a high volatility environment for the stock market and is typically seen during bear market declines.

Buy: Long-term growth expectations spark “buy” signal

Expectations for long-term profit growth among Wall Street analysts fell to a record low last month, a sign of widespread pessimism, according to Bank of America. Typically, when there is such a high level of pessimism about future corporate profits, the stock market delivers spectacular returns.

“Today’s long-term development [expectations] “A 25% value return over the next 12 months is suggested for the S&P 500,” Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian said last month.

