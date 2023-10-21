Stock market is going to fall

Graph showing the fall and selloff in the stock market getty

Now there is no mistake in this. Widespread, serious negatives have reached critical levels. There is no cure available other than a major change in investors’ beliefs, logic and expectations.

Importantly, this reset is not the “normal” over-optimistic, fad-driven, easy-to-make-money boom. Instead, it is a return to the traditional capital markets operations that were skewed by the Federal Reserve for 15 years – 2008! Never Have such long-term and massive anti-capitalist market activities occurred?

Note: “Skewed” is the appropriate description as the bond and money markets have now re-taken their interest rate-setting role. This is an important step because the use of market-driven, demand-supply pricing of capital is at the heart of strong, successful capitalism.

The Fed’s two primary actions were setting interest rates near zero percent, which created dramatic inequalities, and creating trillions of dollars of money, which led to hyperinflation – as all history has shown. Perhaps worse is the harm caused to investors and others by those 15 years of the Fed’s inappropriate actions and misleading, even false explanations.

So, now comes the new education curriculum. They will be painful and may seem wrong at first glance. In fact, the media is already attempting to play off some of the existing negativity and even add a positive spin by assuming that there will be a return to previous Fed-driven conditions. This will not happen. When trends reverse, they pan out because successful investing always shifts the focus away from worn-out, outdated trends toward new, future-based trends.

Why should there be an accident?

Ordinary 2+ month selling has been inadequate. The extensive list of negatives and strong investor mindset require an intense upheaval to shake things up. And that means a scary fall is needed to generate the necessary shock.

How much can the stock market go down?

There is no way to know now. There are a lot of unknowns about how investors (individual and institutional) structure their portfolios. We know that options, margin accounts and other uses of leverage have been popular. Those investors will feel the most pain, as it doesn’t take a 100% price drop to wipe them out.

Additionally, there is enormous investment power in the hedge fund industry. The ability and willingness of those funds to hold long and short positions increases risk. Remember the saying, “It is easier to scare an investor than to reassure him.” In other words, the selloff promoted by short-selling can have a significant impact on investors’ willingness to sell and exit.

Add to this stock market weakness: a sharp decline in share prices. Without experts to help calm stock activity, “circuit breakers” (temporary halts in trading) are activated when price fluctuations reach a percentage level, below or above. But then trading resumes, so the same players (long and short) can resume their actions. gamestop

The one-day (January 28, 2021) activity (graph below) is an extreme example of circuit breakers trading pauses.

GameStop 1-Day Trading – Orange circles are circuit breaker pauses John Tobey (StockCharts.com)

The bottom line – Investor emotions are going to dominate

When understanding becomes weak, rational thinking ceases and emotions take over.

So, expect investors (and the media) to soon shift into no-man’s-land, where confusion reigns. Then, as the stock market falls further, there is a realization that – for some reason – something is wrong and things could get even worse. Finally comes ruin, when many investors decide to pull out, either because they can no longer afford it or because they expect a catastrophic event is imminent – ​​an extreme stock market decline and/or economic recession.

The best way to protect yourself from such mistakes is to keep abundant cash reserves. This cushion not only softens performance shocks, but it also creates positive buying interest when sales intensify.