Stock-market investors face the reality of 5% Treasury yields. Here’s what’s next.

Rising yields on US government debt, which have sent the 10-year Treasury rate near 5%, a level not seen in 16 years, have presented a challenging environment for stock market investors.

The 10-year Treasury BX:TMUBMUSD10Y yield finished Thursday at its highest level since 2007, before slipping back down to just under 5% on Friday. The 30-year Treasury BX:TMUBMUSD30Y rate also hit its highest level since 2007 on Thursday before retreating.

Bond market volatility has also increased compared to historical levels. The ICE BofA MOVE index, known as the bond market “fear gauge,” reached 142 in early October, its highest level since May. According to FactSet data, it was at around 135.5 on Friday.

“I think we are in a new era where it is not safe to have a bond. Bonds are not risk-free – the 30-year Treasury stands to lose more than the Nasdaq in 2022,” said Nancy Davis, portfolio manager of the quadratic interest rate volatility and inflation hedge ETF IVOL.

According to Jay Hatfield, chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Management, the rise in Treasury yields has contributed most to the stock market’s recent weakness.

US stocks ended the week lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA down 1.6% and the S&P 500 SPX down 2.4%. The Nasdaq Composite COMP declined 3.2% last week, according to Dow Jones Markets data.

Equities are essentially very long-term securities, Hatfield said, which makes them sensitive to interest rates. As interest rates rise, stocks’ future earnings are discounted at a higher rate.

Rising Treasury yields are also making risky investments less attractive. The yield on fixed income instruments is exceeding the yield on S&P 500 index company earnings by more than a margin. According to Jose Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers, “It doesn’t make sense to hold equities at high prices with the 10-year Treasury yield near 5%.”

Hatfield said his models show that every 40 basis points increase in the 10-year Treasury yield theoretically reduces the S&P 500 multiple by one point.

Over the past three months, the 10-year Treasury yield rose 108 basis points, meaning the S&P 500 multiple should fall about three points., Hatfield noted. The price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 stood at 19.34 on Thursday, according to Dow Jones Markets data.

Sentiment also wasn’t helped Thursday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who described bond market volatility as something the Fed should “let play out with,” though he said rising Treasury yields were tightening financial conditions. And potentially the Fed could become an interest rate option going forward. Hiking “on the margins.”

From a technical perspective, Torres said he expects the 10-year Treasury yield to test 5.29% in the next few months. If it rises above that, “we’re largely in uncharted territory in terms of how high we can go.” The yield could go up to 6% in this cycle unless a recession brings it down. Torres said.

Hatfield is more optimistic, expecting the 10-year Treasury yield to peak around 5%. Next week, “If rates hold steady a little bit, the stock market should be driven more by earnings than interest rates, because we’re getting earnings from the tech mega giants and there’s no way people can ignore them.” ,” Hatfield said.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -1.40% is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, -1.56% and Visa Inc. V, -0.18% will report its earnings results for the third quarter this coming Tuesday. Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc. META, -1.33% and Amazon AMZN, -2.52% are scheduled to report this coming Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Still, Hatfield said he wouldn’t make any major moves in the current market environment. “We are optimistic about rates and the stock market but things are bad. There is still war going on in the Middle East. And positive inflation data will not come till November,” he said.

Preferred shares, which pay a fixed dividend to shareholders, could be a good option, and investors may choose to add some tech stocks with their earnings reports coming next week.

Having said all that, Hatfield said his biggest advice for investors is to remain cautious. “This is adult swim. This is a market where you want to deal with the best traders in the world.”

Torres said with bond yields at elevated levels, it is best for active management rather than passive investing.

“Our stock market performance over the next five to 10 years is going to be even more subdued, with rates so high. I think it’s really an environment of stock picking and picking the right companies and the right sectors that are poised to thrive at the right time,” Torres said.

The next key data points are the flash October Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index which will be released on Tuesday, and the September Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which will be released on Friday in the coming week.

Investors will be looking forward to new September home sales data on Wednesday and US third-quarter gross domestic product data, weekly initial jobless benefit claims and September durable-goods orders on Thursday.

Source: www.marketwatch.com