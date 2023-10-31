Over the long term, you’ll struggle to find a better wealth creator than Wall Street. The annual returns of housing, gold, oil and bonds are not what Wall Street can bring to investors in the long term.

But things become much more difficult when attempting to predict directional moves in the broader market over the short term. Since the decade began, it has been widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 1.58%), broad-based S&P 500 (^GSPC 1.20%), and innovation-driven nasdaq composite (^IXIC 1.16%), has fluctuated between bull and bear markets.

Although all three major stock indices seemed unstoppable during the first half of 2023, there has been a massive swing in investor sentiment over the past three months. As of October 27, 2023, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down 10.3% and 11.9% from their year-to-date closing highs, respectively, with the Dow down 9%. That means the broadest barometer of Wall Street’s health is improving.

The most important question is: Will stocks bounce back from the correction, or will the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slide even further? According to a closely observed valuation indicator, the answer is quite clear.

This assessment tool has the ability to predict the future

Before diving deeper, I want to clarify that there is no such thing as an economic dataset or predictive tool that can forecast short-term directional moves in major indices, with 100% accuracy. However, there are indicators with phenomenal track records and uncanny correlation with directional moves in the market. The S&P 500 Shiller Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio is one of them.

The Shiller P/E ratio, also commonly known as the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio or CAPE ratio, is based on the average inflation-adjusted earnings of the past 10 years. Looking at 10 years’ worth of corporate earnings reduces the impact of potentially wild fluctuations in profits over the course of a year (such as during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic).

Although the S&P 500 did not expand to 500 components until 1957, and the Shiller P/E ratio was not widely introduced until the late 1980s, it is, nevertheless, a valuation tool that dates back all the way to 1870. Can be tested again.

As you can see from the chart above, the Shiller P/E has increased over the past 30 years. This is likely a function of the Internet democratizing access to news and trading platforms for everyday investors, increasing their willingness to take risk and accept higher valuation premiums. Additionally, historically low lending rates in the 2010s led to increased corporate earnings and higher stock valuations.

At the closing price of 28.14 on October 27, the S&P 500’s Shiller P/E is well above its average of 17.06 over the past 153 years. However, there is a huge historical correlation that investors should pay attention to.

Since 1870, there have been only six instances where the S&P 500’s Shiller P/E has exceeded 30. The five previous examples (1929, 1997-2001, Q1 2018-Q3 2018, Q4 2019-Q1 2020, and Q3 2020-Q2 2022) ultimately ended with the benchmark S&P 500 falling at least 20%. The Shiller P/E ratio has been above 30 for most of 2023, representing the sixth instance of extended valuations.

Keep in mind that the Shiller P/E is not a timing tool. If stocks are expensive, they may remain so for weeks, months, or even years, as they did for most of 1997 to 2001. But the Shiller P/E ratio demonstrates that stocks cannot sustain consistently inflated valuations. Even though the Shiller P/E is now slightly below 30, history suggests the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite will decline further.

Time in the market beats time in the market

In addition to the Shiller P/E ratio, several money-based indicators indicate that the US economy is going to weaken in the coming quarters. Recessions have historically been bad news for the stock market – at least in the short term.

Despite these near-term concerns, history shows conclusively that timing the market always trumps trying to time the market.

Even though investors may dislike stock market corrections, bear markets, and downturns, these are all perfectly normal and inevitable aspects of the long-term investing cycle. Although we cannot predict with consistent accuracy when recessions will occur, how long they will last, or where the ultimate bottom will be for the Dow, S&P 500, and/or Nasdaq, we do know that every major downturn In history (except for the bear market of 2022) the bull market rally has finally been overcome. If anything, the recovery has been a blessing in disguise for long-term-thinking investors.

Statistically, being optimistic makes all the sense in the world, too. In June, wealth management company Bespoke Investment Group unveiled its comprehensive analysis comparing the average length of bull and bear markets for the S&P 500 since the beginning of the Great Recession. As you can imagine, bull markets have handily outperformed bear markets for nearly a century.

it’s official. A new bull market has been confirmed. The S&P 500 is now up 20% from its closing low of 10/12/22. The last bear market saw the index decline by 25.4% in 282 days. Read more at pic.twitter.com/tnRz1wdonp — Bespoke (@bespokeinvest) 8 June 2023

Over the past 94 years, a typical S&P 500 bear market has lasted 286 calendar days, which lasts about 9.5 months. This compares to the average S&P 500 bull market, which has endured 1,011 calendar days. There is no reason to fight a trend that clearly favors long-term optimism.

Time is also undefeated in the returns column.

recently, Bank of America Global Research released a report that compared the probability of negative returns relative to the total returns of the S&P 500 when tested back in 1929. The BofA report showed a true correlation between time in the market and the probability of negative returns.

For example, an investor who, hypothetically, held the S&P 500 tracking index for a day, a quarter, or a year had a 46%, 32%, and 25% chance of losing money since 1929, respectively. But maintain that position for 20 years, and it has always generated positive total returns.

No matter what happens to the U.S. economy and Wall Street for investors in the coming weeks and months, a mountain of historical data shows that brighter days are ahead for stocks and investors.

Source: www.fool.com