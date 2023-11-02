index definitions

S&P 500 Index: The Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 Index tracks the performance of 500 widely held, large-capitalization U.S. stocks.

risk considerations

equity securities There may be fluctuations in reaction to news on companies, industries, market conditions and the general economic environment.

The value of fixed income securities There will be fluctuations and, upon sale, they may be worth more or less than their original cost or maturity value. Bonds are subject to interest rate risk, call risk, reinvestment risk, liquidity risk and credit risk of the issuer.

High yield bonds (bonds rated below investment grade) It may have speculative characteristics and may present significant risks beyond other securities, including greater credit risk, price volatility and limited liquidity in the secondary market. High yield bonds should comprise only a limited portion of a balanced portfolio.

companies are paying Dividend Payment may be reduced or cut at any time.

asset allocation and diversification Do not guarantee profits or protect against losses in declining financial markets.

Investing in small to medium-sized companies It involves special risks, such as limited product lines, markets and financial resources, and greater volatility than securities of larger, more established companies.

Because of their narrow focus, sector investment These are more volatile than investments that diversify across multiple sectors and companies. technology stock Can be particularly unstable. Risks applicable to companies in Energy and Natural Resources Areas include commodity pricing risk, supply and demand risk, shortage risk and exploration risk. health care sector stocks Products and services are subject to government regulation as well as government approval, which may significantly affect price and availability, and which may also be significantly affected by rapid obsolescence and patent expiration.

index Are unmanaged. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. They are shown for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the performance of any specific investment.

Indices selected by Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Broad asset classes are represented to measure performance. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management reserves the right to change the proxy indices at any time.

