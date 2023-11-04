Stock Market Correction: 2 Historically Cheap Growth Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

One ideology says S&P 500 Recently entered the correction zone, which is generally defined as a decline of 10% from the bullish market peak. The index arguably slipped below that range last week, but this outlook is based on the idea that a new bull market began in June.

Another school of thought says that the S&P 500 never leaves bear market territory, which is usually defined as a 20% decline from the peak of a bull market. The index last reached a record high on January 3, 2022, and some investors believe it will have to reclaim that level before a new bull market begins.

Either way, history makes it clear that the S&P 500 will eventually rally, so investors should take the current situation as a buying opportunity. This is why I would buy its shares cloud flare (net 13.86%) and Amazon (AMZN 0.38%) in a heartbeat today.

1. Cloudflare

Cloudflare offers a range of cloud services that make corporate applications and infrastructure faster and more secure. Many attributes distinguish a company, but the two most important are engineering prowess and scale. Cloudflare has assembled the fastest cloud network in the world, and its platform powers about 20% of the Internet.

This scale provides deep insight into performance issues and cybersecurity threats across the web, and each data point improves its ability to route traffic and prevent attacks. The unmatched speed and deep data advantages have resulted in Cloudflare earning leadership positions in multiple cloud verticals, including content delivery network software, web application security, zero-trust network access, and edge development platforms.

Although economic headwinds persist, Cloudflare still delivered solid financial performance in the second quarter. Its customer base grew 15% to 174,129 and the average customer spent 15% more. In turn, revenue grew 32% to $308 million and the company reported non-GAAP net income of $34 million, exceeding last year’s breakeven. Investors have good reason to believe the momentum will continue.

Cloudflare integrates with public clouds and private data centers to provide a unified view of corporate IT environments, but the same can’t be said about vendors like Amazon Web Services and the like. Microsoft Blue. One result of its infrastructure-neutral status is that Cloudflare has become quite popular with artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups. Indeed, CEO Matthew Prince believes the company is “uniquely positioned to become a leader in AI inference.”

On that note, Cloudflare estimates its addressable market will exceed $200 billion by 2026, and Morningstar strategists expect the company to grow revenue 34% annually over the next five years. This makes the current valuation of 16.6x sales seem reasonable, and this multiple is an absolute bargain compared to the three-year average of 40.3x sales. That’s why this growth stock is a strong buy.

2. Amazon

Amazon is the e-commerce leader in North America and Western Europe, and its market share is still trending upward. Brand authority and an extensive logistics network are the forces behind those share gains. The Amazon brand is synonymous with digital retail, and its ability to support sellers with fulfillment services (and delight buyers with fast delivery) reinforces the network effects inherent in its marketplace.

As a retail giant, Amazon has the unique ability to engage consumers and obtain buyer data. This advantage has been an explosive growth driver for its advertising business. Amazon accounts for 75% of US retail ad spending, 10 times more than its nearest competitor, and it recently became the world’s third-largest adtech company. According to eMarketer, Amazon will continue to take share as the market leader in the coming years meta platform And AlphabetGoogle is on a roll.

The third pillar of Amazon’s business is cloud computing. Amazon Web Services (AWS) has long been the gold standard in cloud infrastructure and platform services, and its market share is comparable to that of Microsoft Azure and Alphabet’s Google Cloud Platform. IT Consulting Gartner That success is attributed to AWS having “the greatest breadth and depth of capabilities of any provider.”

Amazon delivered strong third-quarter results, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines. Revenues rose 13% to $143 billion, led by particularly strong growth in retail and advertising, and GAAP net income more than tripled to $9.9 billion. Investors can expect similar results in the near future.

Amazon has a strong presence in three growing markets. Straits Research says online retail sales will grow 8% annually through 2030, and Grand View Research expects the cloud computing and adtech markets to expand 14% annually during the same period. These forecasts indicate low-double-digit revenue growth for Amazon by the end of the decade.

In that context, its current valuation of 2.5 times sales looks cheap, especially when its three-year average is 3.1 times sales. That’s why I would buy this growth stock immediately.

