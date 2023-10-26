Stock market condition is bad – adopt contradictory strategy

Now is the time to become a contrarian investor before it is too late. Today’s selloff broke the 200-day moving average barrier (a popular long-term trend line). Furthermore, this is the third negative rollover, which is a highly negative indicator. Below is an updated graph from this article:

so what to do? Be bearish, and that means being completely contradictory. Ignore any positive media articles as the now apparent stock market decline could quickly sour the mood and outlook.

When negative change occurs (it may happen soon), expect four phases emotionally:

The pesky selloff (it’s begun) painful fall restless bottom incredible turnaround

so what to do? Here are the contrasting strategies for investment success during such periods:

First, selling

Build adequate cash reserves before the decline, and begin compiling a list of desirable companies and/or funds. No Favorite leader in the last bull market. (Lightning rarely strikes twice in a new bull market. So, forget about unexpected booms, and focus on attractive, long-term investments.)

Second, decline

Read media reports (not just headlines), monitor investor attitudes, monitor stock market behavior and keep an eye on individual stock charts (this is when technical indicators are particularly useful). The goal is to identify times when negativity becomes pervasive and attitudes become fearful.

third, down

This is the “fun time” when the identified stocks and funds reach technical low points and become attractive buying opportunities. However, be careful: This is also when being contrarian is hardest – for all investors, even the most experienced professionals. One longtime successful trader provided an apt description: “The bottom is when you hear the words ‘stock market,’ and you want to vomit.” Therefore, a good strategy is to dedicate only a portion of the cash reserves to new stock market conditions. While 100% investing offers the greatest upside return potential, there is never a 100% chance that the stock market will actually bottom. And without some remaining cash reserves, losses as well as negative emotions will increase.

Fourth, reversal

Now, for contrarian investors, these are really fun times. This is when there is confirmation that the bottom is likely to end. Reversals typically happen quickly as cash-rich buyers rush to capture the still-low prices. Naturally, this leads to good profits in new holdings acquired at the bottom.

Then the contradictory stance becomes easier

Finally, the media and many investors have become convinced that disappointing fundamentals and low prices portend worse conditions to come. Therefore, the surprising bullish reversal is explained as a dead-cat bounce, which means they believe this is an opportunity to sell and even buy shorts or puts.

However, for contrarian investors, the new gains are proof that, yes, that was the bottom. Therefore, more buying can be done as the next bull market has most likely just begun.

The bottom line: “Buy low” is easy to understand, but hard to do.

There is no way around it. Stock prices do not rise to attractive levels when investors feel good. Anxiety is required to generate a decline in purchasing. And bargain hunting requires fear. Therefore, the main test is whether you feel good and confident, or whether you feel anxious and hesitant. Obviously, these latter sentiments are contradictory evidence that now is the right time to buy.

During my 30-year career, I managed and advised billions of dollars of funds. Using a "multi-manager" approach, I worked with leading investment managers.

From my 50+ years of personal/professional investing experience, I developed the skills I use to find opportunities and avoid risks. Since markets are always changing, I choose strategies (safety, income, value and growth) that make sense under the circumstances.

One of my regular activities is to look for developments and trends that are being ignored or misinterpreted by investors. These are conditions that consistently generate high return opportunities (or high risk levels).

I hold a CFA charter with an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a BS in Finance from San Diego State University.

For more information, please see my LinkedIn bio at http://www.linkedin.com/in/johntobeycfa.

