Stock market concerns curbed by positive developments

Launching a new bull market? No. Very early. At the same time, this rapid growth has deleterious characteristics. However, positive developments may continue this happy time till the end of the year. This is the happy break described here…

How are the five developments progressing…

Complete development:

First – Company Earnings Report (October 30 to November 10) – positive so far

During these two weeks, 42% of S&P 500 companies reported earnings. The companies are well diversified across economic sectors and industries.

The results for the first week (October 30 to November 3) showed a net positive result when looking at the stock performance of the companies.

Number of S&P 500 companies reporting last week = 160 (32%)

Weekly performance results…

Reporting companies…

Average = 5.7%

Median = 5.6%

Market Capitalization Weighted = 5.5%

Second – Federal Reserve Announcements (November 1) – Positive

The Federal Reserve reassured investors with interest rate inactivity. Also, the comment included the possibility of one or no rate increases remaining. Uncertainty remains due to the Fed’s continued wait-and-see attitude regarding future economic and inflation data

Third – Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Employment Situation Summary Report (November 2) – Positive

This important report confirmed the continuation of good employment conditions with “reasonable” growth and a modest increase in unemployment.

Upcoming Events:

First (continued) – Company Earnings Report (November 6 to November 10)

Companies reporting earnings next week benefited from stock market gains this week. Here are their performance results…

Number of S&P 500 companies reporting next week = 52 (10%)

Weekly performance results…

Reporting companies…

Average = 5.9%

Median = 5.8%

Market Capitalization Weighted = 6.0%

So, those stocks also bested the market. Can we expect some improvement in earnings which will give them a boost? Answer should be given next week.

Fourth – University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report (November 10)

These survey results are a widely adopted measure of consumer sentiment for both current and expected conditions. With good retail sales and employment reports, hopefully this early report for November will be positive

Fifth – BLS Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report (November 14)

Core inflation data (particularly for “core CPI” which excludes food and particularly variable energy prices) will likely show the trailing 12-month number for October is similar to September.

The bottom line – enjoy this period, but don’t assume this is a new bull market.

Last week’s broad rise partially relieved past “10% correction” and “stock market crash” concerns. If next week also gives good news then the relief will increase further. With the holiday season approaching, good feelings may extend through the end of the year. This possibility brings up two things to remember:

First, the negatives that created the 3-month selloff remain. Although some may recover or become irrelevant later, do not take their absence from media reports as a sign that they are gone forever.

Second, the selling/reversal activities of the stock market appear to be inadequate. There was no selloff bottom activity, and the old craze is rising rapidly in the runup. The combination of a dead-cat bounce and past-favorite reruns is a strong signal of another market selloff in the future.

In other words, these present, positive days are a welcome break. However, by January 2024, reality will likely return. Therefore, speculating on short-term ideas seems fine, as long as sell orders are placed on short fuses.