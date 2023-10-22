Stock market beginners? Here’s how I’d start a Stocks and Shares ISA today

Image Source: Getty Images

The problem with this Stocks and Shares ISA lark is that we need to know a lot about it to get started, right?

If this is true, then people starting today and trying to build a retirement pot for their later years may be missing out on a good thing.

And I believe being able to invest up to an annual ISA allowance of £20,000, and not have to pay a penny in tax no matter how much we accumulate, is a great thing indeed.

Please note that tax treatment depends on each client’s individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is neither intended nor does it constitute tax advice of any kind. Readers are responsible for performing their own due diligence and seeking professional advice before making any investment decisions.

not too hard

When I talk to people about buying stocks I get a common response. People think it’s hard and dangerous, the stock market crash of 2020 is fresh in our memories.

It’s good to be cautious and understand the risks. The next step is to learn how to deal with them. And I believe this requires a two-pronged approach.

The first is diversification, which I consider to be the most important goal for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

The second is to stick with it for the long run. Some of the fallers in 2020 have already recovered their losses, and then some. Still, when I talk long term I mean at least 10 years. And, hopefully, for a very long time.

lots of options

Anyway, how does a newcomer to investing know which of the hundreds of diversified UK stocks to invest in first?

I’ll tell you how I’ll start. My first stocks and shares ISA will be an investment trust. Specifically, I would choose the one that invests at the top FTSE 100 stock.

I’ll use the one I bought as an example, City of London Investment Trust, Its current top five holdings are shell, unilever, BAE Systems, HSBC HoldingsAnd Take rest, AstraZeneca is in the top 10 with diego,

diversification into one

Immediately, I spread my money across a variety of stocks, making only one purchase, and without researching any individual companies.

And one of the beauties of investment trusts is that when I invest, I buy shares in the actual company. So its managers are serving me, not some anonymous fat boss in town.

The Association of Investment Companies has compiled a list of all investment trusts that have raised their dividends for at least 20 consecutive years. it calls them dividend heroAnd details the investment strategy of each.

I think it’s a great resource, especially for people who are just starting out.

there is still danger

Now, buying an investment trust does not eliminate risk. They are individual companies themselves, and things can go wrong. And their underlying strategy may be flawed.

For example, anyone investing in a trust known for US growth stocks could now stand to lose. Oh, I bought one of those too, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust,

But I think investment trusts could make a great start to a stocks and shares ISA. And we can branch out later and pick our own individual stocks as we learn more.

The post Stock Market Beginners? Here’s how I’d start a Stocks and Shares ISA today appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool company The Ascent. Alan Oscroft holds positions in City of London Investment Trust PLC and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC. The Motley Fool UK recommends AstraZeneca PLC, BAE Systems, Diageo PLC, HSBC Holdings, RELX and Unilever PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com