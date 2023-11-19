Stock market averts 'earnings apocalypse', paving the way for year-end rally

The stock market has escaped an “earnings apocalypse” following third-quarter results, according to BMO.

BMO’s Brian Belsky highlighted three factors that could help stocks climb the year-end “wall of worry.”

“We view this as a bull market and the path of least resistance is higher stock prices,” Belsky said.

The stock market escaped the “earnings apocalypse” following third-quarter results, and that should set the stage for more gains later in the year.

That’s according to Brian Belsky, chief investment strategist at BMO, who said in a recent note that despite the continued rally in stocks, there is still a lot of pessimism among investors.

“Despite the impressive month-over-month gains so far, there is still a lot of negativity and concern about the direction of the stock market,” Belsky said.

But the negativity among investors should act as fuel for the market as stocks are set to “climb the wall of concern” by the end of the year.

“We see this as a bull market and the path of least resistance is higher stock prices through the end of the year,” Belsky said. “The extremely strong start to 2023 provided a buffer to recent weakness and that strong start has generally led to consistent gains, even with ups and downs along the way.”

Belsky highlighted that the resilience of corporate earnings is being overlooked by investors, especially given that many earnings estimates this year were very high.

But corporations are starting to post profits after a short-term earnings downturn.

Of the 94% of S&P 500 companies that have reported third-quarter earnings results, 83% beat profit estimates by an average of 7%, which is above average. Meanwhile, third-quarter earnings per share for the S&P 500, excluding the energy sector, are on track to rise 11%, according to Fundstrat.

“The earnings apocalypse is not over. Despite all the concerns about ‘too high’ earnings estimates this year, overall earnings surprises for the first three quarters have been well above average. The percentage of companies beating is also at historic highs. close, while guidance trends remain bullish, Belsky said.

According to the note, solid earnings are positioning the stock market for continued gains over the next few months, especially thanks to seasonal tailwinds and a significant improvement in stock market breadth during the last two months of the year.

The number of S&P 500 stocks that outperformed by comparison rose from 146 to 193, or about 10% of the index stocks. [the] Second half of 2023 versus first half of 2023, respectively,” Belsky said.

This is an encouraging sign, as more participation in the stock market rally will help the current bull market to continue permanently.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com