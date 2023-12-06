Stock investors are betting big on the 'Magnificent 7' and an interest rate cut in 2024. Morgan Stanley's CIO says he's likely to be disappointed.

Morgan Stanley’s stock chief issued a cautious outlook for stocks in 2024.

Mike Wilson cited the market’s reliance on the “Magnificent Seven” as factors that will face challenges next year.

He warned that a soft landing for the economy could limit the Fed’s ability to cut interest rates.

Investors betting on the “Magnificent Seven” and stocks being set on fire by an interest rate cut next year are setting themselves up for disappointment, Morgan Stanley’s stock chief has warned.

“We’re probably going to be trading a lot less over the course of the next year than anybody is trading right now,” Mike Wilson, the bank’s chief investment officer and chief U.S. equity strategist, said during a recent episode of the “On the Tape” podcast. Have been.”

A group of seven mega-cap growth stocks – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Tesla and Nvidia – have outperformed the broader market this year, pushing the benchmark S&P 500 index into positive territory.

Wilson said the stock appears overvalued based on next year’s expected earnings, and market gains this year have been concentrated among a handful of companies like Tesla and Nvidia. As a result, in his view stocks present “a low-quality opportunity, a low risk-reward opportunity.”

“It’s a tough operating environment, the earnings picture is pretty bad, the macro environment is spotty at best,” Wilson said. “The only thing going for the market right now is that we are at the end of the Fed hiking cycle.”

Wilson was referring to the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark interest rate from near zero to more than 5% since last spring in an effort to reduce historic inflation. Now that price growth has been below 4% for several months, the central bank is widely expected to start cutting rates next year. Low rates generally encourage more spending than saving and make borrowing cheaper, which increases corporate earnings and drives stocks higher.

The veteran strategist struck a bearish tone on the “Magnificent Seven” companies driving the market higher. Their earnings have been hit this year compared to last year’s disappointing figures, but they will face tough comparisons in 2024, he said. Additionally, only Nvidia has seen a real acceleration in revenue growth this year, meaning the other six companies are likely to cut costs to boost their profits in 2024.

Wall Street veterans also stressed that if the Federal Reserve manages to crush inflation without pushing the US economy into recession, it will have limited scope to cut interest rates and boost stocks.

“A soft landing is probably the worst-case scenario for equities,” Wilson said, arguing that rates had to fall materially to reignite housing and automotive demand and allow Treasuries to borrow more cheaply. Will be required.

Wilson also turned a blind eye to the idea that an economic contraction is less likely now than it was a year ago.

“Somehow the recession risk today is lower than it was 10 or 12 months ago, which makes absolutely no sense to me,” he said. He said that as the US moves into the later stages of its economic cycle, the likelihood of a recession becomes greater.

Wilson admitted this summer that he had underestimated the market, but he remained cautious about stocks regardless. In a recent note, he pointed out that late-stage rate cuts have historically had a mild impact on stocks, and compared the current market situation to 2006. In September, he warned that a shock to the system could cause the S&P 500 to fall by more than that. From 25% to as low as 3,000.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com