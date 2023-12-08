Shari Redstone

Paramount Global’s stock rose Friday on speculation about a possible acquisition of Sherry Redstone’s controlling stake in David Ellison’s Skydance Media and Redbird Capital’s Hollywood conglomerate.

Representatives for private equity giant RedBird Capital did not comment on Wall Street talks about a potential transaction, which could see the private equity giant take over Skydance-run National Amusements and its controlling stake in Paramount Global. Is.

Representatives for Skydance and Paramount Global also did not respond to requests for comment. naughty child The report which started a round of speculations.

Against that backdrop, Paramount Global shares rose $1.91, or about 13 percent, to $16.94.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall likely sees a bilateral deal reached with National Amusements, which would have a major impact on studio asset sales and continued industry consolidation.

“Over the past few years we have seen Skydance grow from a co-producer at Paramount to a diverse studio focused on sci-fi/action. A portfolio of animation, sports and big-budget films and original series. We think Founder David Ellison has the ability to bring Redbird’s deal-making expertise as well as the ability to bring NAI to court,” Cahall wrote in a Dec. 8 investor note.

The value of Paramount’s stock has declined so far this year as losses of streaming and pay TV subscribers mount, and as the studio has been considered an acquisition target or recently in talks with Apple to bundle streaming services. It has increased even more when we talk about the reports.

Redstone effectively controls Paramount Global through a controlling stake in National Amusements and a multi-class share structure, and Warren Buffett is the largest outside shareholder in the studio. Cahall argued that a potential deal for National Amusements or Paramount Global could lead to significant divestitures, with Skydance and Paramount combining their filmed entertainment studios to create an even larger content producer.

And on the TV media and streaming fronts, Cahall sees the possibility of closing loss-making Paramount+ and selling PlutoTV and several linear TV channels.

“We think the deal’s prospects are good because Skydance is a credible buyer, Paramount has recently announced senior executive change in control packages and Ms. Redstone may be tiring of Wall Street’s drumbeat of media negativity and family intrigue, ” Cahall said.

