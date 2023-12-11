Stock futures slightly higher ahead of final Fed meeting of 2023: Live updates

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, on December 7, 2023.

US stock futures were slightly higher on Sunday night as investors await this week’s final Federal Reserve meeting of 2023 to find out when the central bank will start cutting interest rates.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22 points, or 0.06%. S&P futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both rose less than 0.1%.

Equities are widely expected to continue their rally this year, with investors becoming optimistic about further gains after seeing recent diversification within the rally. Compared with this year’s laggards such as health care and small-cap companies, the gains of Magnificent 7 Group’s technology stocks have slowed.

Both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed Friday with gains of 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively, snapping a six-week winning streak. Meanwhile, the Dow remained flat all week.

Sentiment was also boosted by the central bank’s efforts to reduce inflation, which have been more successful than many Fed officials and investors expected. Consumer fears about inflation eased in December, while consumer optimism jumped, according to the latest University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey released Friday.

During the Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday, Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to keep the key fed funds rate steady in the 5.25%-5.5% range, where it has been since July. Powell is also expected to reiterate his commitment to reducing inflation at his press conference on Wednesday. Already, CME Group’s FedWatch tool is indicating that the market is pricing in a 45% chance that the Fed will cut rates by 0.25 percentage points in March.

“Investors should expect to remain where we are now for a long time, and the Fed may pause for a while, take a nap, as the market adjusts to the higher rates of the last year and a half or so.” ,” Ken Mahoney, chief executive officer of Mahoney Asset Management, told CNBC earlier this week.

Investors are also awaiting key inflation data, which could influence market movements and rate-cutting decisions made by the Fed. The November consumer price index is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, while the producer price index is scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

On the earnings front, Oracle will report on Monday, while Adobe will post on Wednesday and big-box retailer Costco Wholesale on Thursday.

