Stock futures rose Wednesday night after Dow closed at record high: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on December 13, 2023 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago | getty images

US stock futures rose Wednesday night and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at an all-time high after the Federal Reserve hinted at multiple rate cuts in 2024.

Futures tied to the 30-stock Dow rose 90 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

The Federal Open Market Committee left interest rates unchanged at between 5.25% and 5.5%, in line with Wall Street expectations. Market sentiment got a boost after policymakers planned three rate cuts next year.

In regular trading, the Dow jumped 1.4% during the main trading session to close at 37,090.24. It was the first time the 30-stock index closed above 37,000 and broke its previous closing high since January 2022. The S&P 500 added 1.37%, finishing above 4,700 for the first time since January 2022. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.38%. All three major averages hit new 52-week highs.

Ross Mayfield of Investment Strategy said the central bank’s comments “point to the fact that we are on track for a soft landing – and perhaps they will be able to ease policy more than the market expects in 2024.” Analyst at Baird.

Mayfield believes it is now “reasonable” to follow the market’s bullishness over the past six weeks and Powell’s comments.

“We basically set a price on perfection,” Mayfield said. “We are probably at a point where the risks are slightly tilted to the downside in 2024, but a soft landing is definitely in the cards and the Fed’s approval today helps justify this move into equities.”

In extended trading Wednesday, Adobe shares fell more than 4% after it lowered guidance for 2024 earnings and revenue.

Investors will keep an eye on economic data on Thursday. Weekly jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. November retail sales and import data are also due the same morning, as well as October’s business inventories report.

Source: www.cnbc.com