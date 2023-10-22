Stock futures rose Sunday night as Wall Street awaits big tech earnings: Live updates

6 hours ago

Gulf markets fall amid continued conflict in the region, US rate hike concerns

Gulf stock markets fell on Sunday amid concerns of an escalation in the Israel-Hamas war and additional interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was down for the third consecutive session, falling 1.5% through October 22. Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic bank by capital, lost 2.1%.

The Qatari index continued a five-day losing streak and ended with a decline of 0.9%, with Industries Qatar falling 2.2% and Qatar Navigation falling 3%. Qatar National Bank declined 2.1%.

The Dubai Financial Market General Index, Dubai’s main stock index, retreated 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 2.4%.

Monetary policy in the Gulf Cooperation Council is generally guided by the policies of the Federal Reserve as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar. The Gulf Cooperation Council or GCC has six members: Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

, Piya Singh

18 minutes ago

30% of S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report earnings this week

Investors are preparing for the busiest week of earnings season, with 30% of the companies in the S&P 500 scheduled to report.

Tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft are scheduled to release earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Meta’s report is due on Wednesday and Amazon’s report is due on Thursday.

Three major industrial companies are also reporting, starting with 3M and General Electric on Tuesday. Boeing is set to move before the bell on Wednesday.

Investors will also gauge the economic impact of the United Auto Workers strike, with reports from General Motors on Tuesday and Ford on Thursday.

-Lisa Kailai Han, Robert Hum

41 minutes ago

Stock futures opened with gains

Source: www.cnbc.com