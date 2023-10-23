Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City on October 20, 2023.

Stock futures moved higher on Monday morning as traders awaited the release of corporate earnings from tech industry giants.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.24% and 0.26%, respectively.

The move comes after a tough week for stocks, as concerns over higher interest rates sent all three major indices into negative territory. The S&P 500 finished the week down 2.4%, its first in three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.2%, marking its second straight week of decline.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury climbed above the key 5% level on Thursday for the first time since July 2007. The move came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled an hawkish message in a speech at the Economic Club of New York.

Earnings season kicks into gear this week, with several big tech giants scheduled to report. Investors will look to the results of Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft to provide important information for the stock market.

“We expect to see some continued positive strength in the economy and what they look forward to,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group. “Sure the headlines are scary. But the fundamentals for us are very strong. We’re still looking at an earnings season that will be better than expected.”

Traders are also preparing for key economic data releases this week, including Thursday’s third-quarter advance report for U.S. gross domestic product. Personal consumption expenditure, a measure of inflation, is due to be released on Friday. Investors are worried that if these reports come out stronger than expected, another rate hike this year may not be a complete stoppage.

