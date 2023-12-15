Stock futures rose Friday as the Dow tries to build on this week's record-setting rally: Live updates

46 minutes ago

Vital Knowledge says investors are adopting ‘new paradigm’

According to Vital Knowledge’s Adam Crisafulli, this week marks a big change for the stock market that could push stock prices even higher.

“Stocks are generally extending their gains as investors embrace the new paradigm, whereby monetary policy globally finally undergoes a turn-around after one of the most synchronized and aggressive tightening campaigns in history,” Crisafulli wrote. ”

“Shares may be overbought in the near term, but policy developments will be a powerful tailwind for the coming quarters,” he said.

Cautious positive start in Europe

European markets were modestly higher on Friday, capping a positive week after a flurry of major policy decisions from major central banks.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3% in early trading, with mining shares up 1.4%, while chemicals lost 0.9%.

The European blue chip index closed 0.9% higher in Thursday trading, having earlier hit its highest point since January 2022.

China reports fastest industrial expansion in nearly 2 years; Retail sales growth misses estimates

China reported industrial production in November expanded at the fastest pace since February last year, but retail sales growth fell short of expectations – a sign that the world’s second-largest economy is still undergoing a slow recovery. Has been.

Industrial output rose 6.6% in November from a year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. That beat expectations of 5.6% in a Reuters poll and follows a 4.6% rise in October.

Retail sales in November rose 10.1% from a year earlier, the fastest pace of growth since May. Analysts had expected growth of 12.5% ​​in 2022 after a low base. Retail sales rose 7.6% in October.

Real estate investment in urban areas grew by 2.9% cumulatively in the first 11 months of the year, compared to expectations of 3% growth. China’s urban unemployment rate stood at 5% in November.

Hong Kong shares rose more than 3%, leading gains in Asia

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 3.19% on Friday, leading key Asian benchmarks, while China’s November economic data showed an uneven improvement.

Basic materials stocks led the climb, but the top gainer on the index was e-commerce company JD.com, which saw shares jump nearly 10%.

Other names in the list of top beneficiaries include property developer Longfour Group, Xinyi Solar Holdings, the world’s largest solar cover glass producer, and hotpot chain Haidilao.

Japan’s factory activity declined for the seventh consecutive month in December

Japan’s manufacturing activity declined for the seventh consecutive month in December, according to a private survey.

The flash reading of the Au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index declined to 47.7 in December from 48.3 in November, indicating the sharpest deterioration in manufacturing business conditions for ten months.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

However, the Au Jibun Bank Flash Services PMI stood at 52.0 in December, compared with 50.8 in November, the sharpest gain in three months.

The survey said services growth overall remained softer than the average seen in 2023. Despite a slight decline in new export sales, total new business expanded at a slightly faster but slower pace in December.

China boosts liquidity injection, keeps rates intact for short- and medium-term loans

China’s central bank announced it had launched a reverse repurchase operation of 50 billion yuan ($7.06 billion) as well as 1.45 trillion yuan of medium-term facility loans to “maintain appropriate and adequate liquidity in the banking system” Could.”

The rate on medium-term facility loans was kept at 2.5%, while the rate for seven-day reverse repurchase was also maintained at 1.8%.

Reuters reported that 650 billion yuan worth of MLF loans are due to expire this month, meaning the operation will result in a net injection of 800 billion yuan of fresh funds into the banking system.

Investor pessimism has not been this low since 2017, according to AAII weekly survey

Fewer investors are pessimistic about the outlook for stocks over the next six months than at any time since 2017, according to the latest weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors.

The percentage of bearish investors dropped to just 19.3% in the latest week, down from 27.4% the previous week and the historical average of 31.0%.

The number of bullish investors rose to 51.3%, the highest since mid-July and up from 47.3% last week and the historical average of 37.5%. “Optimism is now unusually high,” the AAII said, noting that the bullishness is above the historical average for the sixth consecutive week and the 7th week in 10.

These levels of sentiment are bad news for contrarian investors, who may take this to mean that the stock market is overbought and investors are closer to buying than selling.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Here are the biggest moves after hours:

Scholastic – Shares fell 11% after Scholastic reported a decline in second-quarter revenue from a year earlier. Revenue was $562.6 million, down about 4% from $587.9 million a year earlier.

Quanex Building Products – Shares fell about 7% after Quanex reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 95 cents a share, topping the FactSet consensus estimate of 70 cents a share. Revenue came in at $295.5 million, above the $291.0 million expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Stock futures opened with a decline on Thursday

Stock futures opened with losses on Thursday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 33 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.13% and 0.08%, respectively.

