Stock futures rise on Wednesday after S&P 500, Dow fall for second day: Live updates

an hour ago

Nikkei 225 gains in Asia, driven by commercial services stocks

Japan’s Nikkei 225 led gains in Asia, mainly driven by gains in commercial services and utilities stocks.

The index rose 1.9% on Wednesday, with global printing company Toppan Holdings the biggest gainer with a gain of 10.67%.

Electric utility Tokyo Electric Power Co., chip equipment supplier Lasertek and conglomerate Sony Group were among the other big advancers.

5 hours ago

Australia’s third quarter gross domestic product grew more than expected

Australia’s gross domestic product grew 2.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, surpassing the 1.8% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters and matching the rate seen in the second quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted, quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product expanded 0.2% during the quarter due to an increase in government consumption and capital investment, the country’s statistics bureau said.

However, it also said that domestic consumption and GDP growth slowed quarter-on-quarter due to continued cost-of-living pressures and higher interest rates.

– Lim Hui Ji

6 hours ago

Sentiment among large Japanese companies improved in December: Reuters Tankan survey

Business sentiment among large Japanese companies improved in December, according to the monthly Reuters Tankan survey.

Reuters reported that “sentiment improved for the second consecutive month as the auto sector recovers from last year’s semiconductor shortage and supply chain crisis.”

The sentiment index for manufacturers stood at +12, compared to +6 in November. Separately, the survey showed the services sector index at +26, down from +27 in November.

A positive figure indicates that optimists in the field outnumber pessimists, and vice versa.

The Bank of Japan’s quarterly Tankan survey is due on December 13.

– Lim Hui Ji

7 hours ago

Don’t care about the 2023 rally. Bank of America says investors still attracted to cash

According to Bank of America, stocks are boasting solid gains year-to-date, but investors are happy hiding in their money market funds.

“Despite a 28% rally on the SPX from its October 2022 low and an 11% rise from the index’s late October 2023 low, investors are still looking for cash,” chief equity technical strategist Stephen Suttmeyer wrote in a Monday report. I like it.”

While the S&P 500 is up about 19% this year, total money market fund assets rose to $5.84 trillion as of Nov. 29, a record high, according to the Investment Company Institute. This is 27% more than $4.49 trillion in October 2022.

Suttmeyer said retail investors piled in the money, sending assets up more than 44% through October 2022.

Who can blame them? After all, the annualized 7-day yield of the Crain 100 Money Fund Index is 5.2%.

,Darla Mercado, Michael Bloom

7 hours ago

Wolfe Research’s Chris Senyk says a particularly volatile 2024 will force investors to be “more nimble.”

According to Chris Cenac, the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop combined with the 2024 presidential elections means stocks will be particularly volatile next year.

Such a market environment will force investors to react more quickly than they expected in 2023, said Wolfe Research’s chief investment strategist.

“You have to be more nimble. I don’t think this will be a buy-and-hold-type year for any investors,” he said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime.”

Senyek said that in the next year he would like to own a bunch of the stocks that have lagged so far this year. Their favorite sector is consumer goods, while they also find healthcare, utilities and energy attractive.

-Lisa Kailai Hahn

7 hours ago

Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Box, MongoDB and more

These are the stocks that moved the most in extended hours trading:

MongoDB – Database stock fell 5% despite MongoDB beating analysts’ expectations in its third-quarter earnings.

Box – The cloud company fell 11% after reporting fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of 36 cents a share on revenue of $261.5 million. That was below FactSet’s analyst expectations of 38 cents a share on revenue of $262.4 million.

Dave & Buster’s – The stock slipped 4% after the company reported third-quarter revenue of $466.9 million, falling short of analysts’ forecast of $473 million, according to LSEG.

-Lisa Kailai Hahn

8 hours ago

Stock futures opened with little change

Source: www.cnbc.com