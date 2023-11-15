Stock futures rise after S&P 500 and Nasdaq have best day since April: Live updates

an hour ago

A play for income investors who want to take a little risk, according to Allspring’s George Bory

An opportunity has emerged for fixed income investors in the high yield bond sector, according to George Boury, chief investment strategist for fixed income at Allspring Global Investments.

“The short maturity part of the high yield market looks very attractive,” he told CNBC in a phone interview Tuesday. “We call it B, but the higher yielding, shorter-term part of the market generates yields of 7.5% and up to 8%.”

Specifically, Bourie is looking at investment grade BBB-rated issues as well as the BB and B groups of the high yield bond market. They aim for an average maturity of between one and a half to two years.

Longer-term bonds have a longer duration, which means their prices are more sensitive to changes in interest rates. He avoids CCC-rated bonds, which have higher default risk.

“You’ve got the bond market looking for the maximum income it can generate without the maximum duration risk,” Sacks said. “It’s not a risk-free investment, but you generate 8% income… It’s one of the biggest opportunities in the market.”

,Darla Mercado

2 hours ago

Japan’s economy shrank faster than expected

Japan’s economy shrank in the July-September period for the first time in four quarters, provisional government data on Wednesday showed, amid weak global demand and rising domestic inflation.

Provisional gross domestic product fell 2.1% in the third quarter from a year earlier, also registering a decline of 0.5% from the previous quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the world’s third-largest economy to post an annual 0.6% decline in the July-September quarter and a 0.1% quarter-on-quarter contraction.

– Clement Tan

2 hours ago

SEC’s crypto enforcement yields nearly $5 billion in financial remedies

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s cryptocurrency crackdown resulted in nearly $5 billion in financial remedies, including penalties, for fiscal year 2023.

According to the SEC’s Tuesday announcement, the approximately $4.95 billion settlement includes approximately $3.37 billion in disgorgement and pre-judgment interest, as well as a $1.58 billion civil penalty.

The federal regulator said it filed 784 enforcement actions during the year, a 3% increase from the 2022 fiscal year.

The SEC’s enforcement addressed a range of activities in the crypto sector: The agency filed charges against crypto exchanges Celsius and Kraken. Regulators also charged influencers who allegedly promoted crypto assets without disclosing that they were paid to do so.

,Darla Mercado

2 hours ago

Market implications of a potential government shutdown

Washington may be able to avoid a government shutdown by the upcoming Friday deadline, but that doesn’t mean Congress — or the markets — are in the clear.

Several contentious issues are still on the table, such as border security and aid for Israel – Wall Street economists and policy analysts believe a continued two-tier solution would prolong the process of reaching long-term fiscal deals .

“If Congress survives a shutdown, it will likely be through another temporary extension. As we wrote recently, the longer the government operates under an extension, the less likely it is that Congress will be able to meet for a full year. An agreement will be reached on the spending bill,” Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote in an Oct. 25 note.

– Hakyung Kim

2 hours ago

House of Representatives passes bill to prevent government shutdown

The House passed a funding measure late Tuesday, sending the bill to the Senate to prevent a government shutdown.

This bill is a “laddered” continuing resolution. This means it will fund some parts of the government until January 19 and others until February 2. From here, the bill heads to the Senate, which is expected to pass the bill and send it to President Joe Biden for signing.

MPs voted 336 in favor of the bill, while 95 votes were cast against it.

Without this funding measure, the federal government is set to shut down at 11:59 pm ET on Friday.

,Darla Mercado, Chelsea Cox

three hours ago

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says investors may be ‘overreacting’ to Tuesday’s soft inflation data.

Tuesday’s soft inflation data has sparked new optimism in the stock market, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes investors may be getting ahead of themselves.

“Personally, I think people are overreacting to short-term data — and they should stop doing that,” he told Bloomberg. “I think inflation is probably a little bit higher than that [data] Shows.”

Dimon said that although the Federal Reserve is pausing its rate-hike cycle for now, it does not mean there will be no further increases in the future.

“But I still think you should be prepared that they may have to do something else as a risk management tool. And I’m afraid inflation won’t go away that quickly,” he said.

-Lisa Kailai Hahn

three hours ago

